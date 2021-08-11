A huge thanks is due to so many people for the great rodeo weekend we just had! With cooperating weather, a fabulous, electric crowd, (sold out all three nights!!!), an outstanding clown and announcer combo, great bucking stock and calves and steers, and a whole passel of volunteers, this year can go down as one of the best ever.
The new half of the bleachers were so impressive and the people that we need to thank for those being complete for the show is a long list. Big, big thanks to Richard Swainston from the rodeo committee who is over the arena for all his hours of physical labor as well as contractors, volunteer laborers, concrete specialists, electricians, trenchers, the list goes on. Someone would be left out if we tried to name all the names of the people who contributed physically and financially to this wonderful facility. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Thanks to the committee for all their work and to the high school rodeo club, Pepsi, Coke, all the sponsors, benefactors, ticket takers, ticket sellers, and lastly, but not least, the nearly 18,000 fans who bought tickets and filled the stands.
What a great weekend for Preston! After a year without a rodeo, it was especially sweet! Thanks again. Lets do it again!! Next year's dates are July 28, 29, 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale May 1, 2022!!