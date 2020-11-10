That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Committee has begun the expansion of the rodeo arena. In recent weeks they have had the east and a portion of the south side dismantled.
“We are doing about 60 percent, which takes in about a section and a half west of the calf pens,” said Kris Beckstead, who chairs the rodeo committee. “We hope to get the concrete poured in December, then the stands erected in January. Then in the spring we’ll replace the interior fence and reinstall the light poles and calf pens.”
The goal is to renumber the seating and be ready for ticket sales by May 1, said Beckstead.
The new arena has been engineered by Dan Clayton out of Kentucky, said another committee member, Richard Swainston. It will have a capacity of 6,443 seats; the old arena was able to seat 5,000 fans.
“But the better part of that is that now we will have 49 wheelchair seats and companion seats for them, better handicap accessibility and walkways to ascend the stands,” he said. Seats will be 20” wide instead of 18” and there will be 6” more legroom. Furthermore, the bottom row of seats will be elevated for a better view of the rodeo events.
“Now even the bottom row will be good seats,” said Swainston.
Those accommodations will raise the stands and push them out 10’ to the east. However the interior of the arena will be exactly the same size, and the interior fence will be in the same spot it is now.
The rest of the arena will be expanded once the committee has raised the funds to do so, said Beckstead and Swainston. They hope that as fans see how much nicer the new stands they are, they’ll contribute to the cause.
Already, locals are contributing. In addition to the funds pledged for this expansion by the Larry Stokes Family, Brad Wall has been disassembling the stands. Idaho Salvage has removed steel for what they can get out it, but they’ve “gone above and beyond, taking out more than they can use,” said Beckstead. Jeff Call, a local concrete specialist, has volunteered his expertise to oversee the cement foundation work.