Preston City Council was updated on the rodeo arena expansion during their Feb. 22 meeting.
“All you have to do is just drive over there and feel that excitement. We took the opportunity of a year when we couldn’t have the rodeo to put in all our gusto and hopes and dreams into getting that arena going,” said Kris Beckstead of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Committee. She said the arena was dismantled by Brad Wall last fall. Jeff Call and his crew poured new cement footings for the expanded east and south sides of the arena in December.
When complete, this phase of the rodeo arena expansion will cover 60 percent of the total expansion project. The west side will be completed at a later date when funding has been raised.
“It was the worst time of the year to pour concrete. Our days were spent shoveling snow off tarps,” said Beckstead. But the timing for working on the arena was impacted by how busy construction contractors are this year.
The Kanas company that installs the framework for the stands have completed their portion of the project, and they hope to be back to put in all the benches by the end of March and in time for high school rodeo, said Beckstead. Local crews will replace all interior fencing and re-installing the calf pens on the arenas south end, as well.
“We are also working with electricians and the power company for new lighting,” said Beckstead. She invited city officials to contribute the funding needed to finish the project completely. ‘We’ve had a lot of generous people in Preston who have donated from $100 to $350,000,” she said. Cache Valley Bank had also loaned funds towards the project. Donors of $25,000 will receive the option of having an arena section bear their name, she said.
“If you go over there you’ll see how proud we are and how excited we are that we’ve done this,” she said. “People love the rodeo. You can feel the excitement of it coming back this year,” she said.
When completed in its entirety, the arena will seat 6,443 people, just over 1000 more than its prior capacity. Furthermore, the new arena includes additional space per seat and more legroom, is handicapped accessible and places for 40 wheelchairs.
“On behalf of the council, we thank you for your service, heading this up and not letting it die on the vine. We look forward to it this July,” said Mayor Dan Keller.
In other city business, the council approved two new business licenses:
• Shayna Johnson for Studio on 8th — an in-home tattoo parlor which will be open by appointment only.
• Mike Bridges, for ABC Seamless Rain Gutters, at the corner of Fourth South and State Street. behind the home of Tim Golightly.