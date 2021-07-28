Record crowds have purchased tickets to That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. Even with just half the arena replaced with the new bleachers, there are more seats than have been available in the past — and they are essentially sold out, said rodeo chair Kris Beckstead. Just a few single seats are available each of the three nights, July 29, 30 and 31.
“We had 700 more seats than normal (for a total of 5,900) and they are all gone” she said. “When we finish the whole arena, there will be 6,400 seats,” she said
On Thursday, the crowd will be joined by Gov. Brad Little, who will also be a guest in the parade.
“I have never in my life — and that’s a LOT of rodeos — had a governor come. We are pretty pleased that he decided to come to our rodeo,” said Beckstead.
Throughout the week, the carnival has been rolling in, as have rodeo personnel, such as the announcer and clown. So have cameramen for Cowboy TV, which will be filming the rodeo for re-broadcast on the channel as part of its 100 Rodeos in 100 Days campaign. Cowboy TV is also available as an app for mobile phones.
The broadcast will also feed off the rodeo’s big screen. Since Cheyenne, WY and Deadwood, SD rodeos are also this weekend, they’ll be broadcast live. That Famous Preston Night Rodeo will be re-broadcast next week, said Beckstead.
“It’s really fun to be the kind of rodeo the Cowboy Channel wants to air,” she said.
Starring in the rodeo will be several world champions: bareback rider Kaycee Fields, bull rider Stetson Wright, tie-down roper Caleb Smidt, steer wrestler Dakotah Eldridge, barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and five members of the world champion saddle bronc family: Stetson, Rusty, Ryder, Spencer and Jessie Wright.
Ladies’ breakaway is back as a new women’s event as of 2019. In addition to all the cowboys that will perform during the show, slack has 195 contestants, said Beckstead, the most they have ever had. Slack starts Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.
They are competing for a purse of over $100,000.
“It is going to be one heck of a rodeo,” said Beckstead. “I am just so excited — I’m like a little kid at Christmas.”