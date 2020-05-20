Billed in 1937 as “the whole town cooperating to put on the best show in the West,” That Famous Preston Night Rodeo has been the premier event in Preston since the 1920’s. Its story deserves to be told, said Myrna Fuller, who is working to expand a history published in 2014 by Necia Seamons.
“Again, the whole county is being asked to cooperate so the best show in the West can be documented. The Local History Project at the Larsen-Sant Library is researching the rodeo story and needs help,” she said. Any information — old programs, pictures or stories from past rodeos parades carnival or related Chamber of Commerce activities, anything rodeo related — that could be shared with the project, is being sought. Please contact Myrna Fuller at 208-852-3177.