Two Preston girls found themselves amongst the rodeo royalty competition held last week.
Kacee Jensen, daughter of Dustin and Jessica Jensen is the senior second attendant. Moira Taber, daughter of Darren and Amie Taber of Shoshone, is the queen and Reagan Yamauchi, daughter of Ryan and Tonya Yamauchi of Soda Springs is the first attendant.
In the junior division, Ella Jepsen, daughter of Kerry and Melinda Jepson of Preston, is the queen. Brylee Jones, daughter of Luke and Brianna Jones of Portage, Utah, and Hadlee Christensen, daughter of Trevor and Brittnee Christensen of Plymouth, Utah, is the second attendant.
They will help open the annual celebration of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo on July 31-Aug.2 in Preston.