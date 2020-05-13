Tickets to That Famous Preston Night Rodeo went on sale May 1.
As of Monday, over 2,357 tickets had been sold, which is over and above pre-ordered tickets, said rodeo committee member, Thayne Winward. By this time last year, 2,621 tickets had been sold.
“We are hoping that in three months, things will be much further along as far as settled down and life back to normal — whatever normal is. We will be socially responsible and do whatever it takes to have a rodeo,” said rodeo chairperson, Kris Beckstead. “I can’t even imagine a summer without a rodeo, and neither can a lot of people. We’re going to do our best. Everyone is excited, and hoping we can get that done.”