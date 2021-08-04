For generations, people have “come on home” for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. This year, it “set a record” as JJ Harrison, the clown, repeatedly pointed out to a delighted crowd.
There were more people than ever, there were high scores, there were no scores, there was a bull in the crowd, there were more vendors than usual, and people came home to be together. In many ways, for many people, it was a weekend to remember.
“It was absolutely great,” said rodeo chairwoman, Kris Beckstead said. “It’s the best weekend of the year. Families come home. We want to have a good rodeo. But we like the fact that people come home. You walk through sidewalk sale and you see people you haven’t seen for years,” she said.
Fans agree.
“It is, hands down, one of the best things about our little town. A tradition like none other, when so many people who have moved so far away come home to visit. Three days of crazy, chaotic bliss,” posted Cody Swainston on Facebook.
Facebook ran rampant with photos and video of a bull that attempted to escape the arena through section P of the bleachers Thursday night. They revealed the old west is still alive in Idaho when a benched cowboy pulled a pistol when it seemed the bull would clear the cable above the fence. Likely it was the snapping cable that threw off the animal’s momentum and dropped him back into the arena, but maybe the bull caught a glimpse of the gun, too. In any case, the bull’s momentary caper gave the announcer and the clown plenty of fodder for the next two nights of the show. It also caught the attention of former Preston resident, Bev Hart, as she watched Good Morning America Monday morning. She now lives in Meridian.
“Wow, Preston’s on national TV!” she laughed. NBC, Fox 13 in Salt Lake City and KVNU radio station all picks-up the story as did local daily newspapers. Other Facebook comments recalled a similar incident in the early 1980s.“...Same color of bull with big hump. He jumped the fence right where they open the gates to the corals on the northeast side. They said the audience was lucky because the bull turned and landed on the walkway facing north at the end. If he had turned the other way he could have gotten up and trampled people. We had three or four family members taken to the hospital by ambulance and were released with no major injuries but were sore and bruised for weeks. I still feel the bulls snot on my face,” posted Leslie Pearce Teuscher.
Beckstead said the coolness of the air after weeks of no rain encouraged the stock to perform better, and “the clown and announcer were superb” for a sold-out show all three nights. “I just thought that it was a wonderful weekend,” she said. “It went really well ... like clockwork.”
“I think people were just thirsty to get back to what we had,” she said. This year, the rodeo committee had sponsors asking to sponsor the event.
Fans thought along the same lines, and some made donations to the arena’s final expansion. “We got donations along parade route: one for $5,000, another for $10,000, and two commitments for $25,000,” said Beckstead.
When the arena is completed, there won’t be any more stock in the fan section, she said. The spacious seats are set too high.
Preston Police Chief Dan McCammon said his department was busy with extra parking complaints and some disputes, but nothing notable took place.