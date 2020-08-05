Over three dozen kids attempted to ride a sheep out of the gate at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo’s Nuttin’ but Mutton Bustin’ event held last Saturday night.
To a sparse but loud crowd, the miniature cowboys and cowgirls rode for one of the three trophies annually sponsored by Keller Tire. A winner was proclaimed in each of three heats: BoDee Bayles, Harley Law and Pete Jones.
A grinning Bayles, son of Gary Ryan and LeAnn Bayles, gave his dad a high-five when his mount finally shook him off.
Law, the daughter of Colby and Connie Law, took her turn right after her brother, Trace, but held on half-way down the arena before she slipped under her sheep and it rolled over her. Trace helped her take hold of that trophy.
Jones, the son of Cort and Amanda Jones, took possession of his trophy with a grin that almost matched his mother’s.
Also during the evening, a boot race was held with willing participants from the crowd. Carter Anderson ran away with a gift certificate for a new pair of jeans. Ella Jepsen, won a gift certificate and an impromptu date in a rodeo queen boot race. She accepted the gift certificate. she and the beau declined the date — they are cousins.
Jim and Debbie Summers judged the event as grand marshals of the 2020 rodeo, until it evaporated. “We got to do something!” they laughed but it did make Jim “realize what we missed.”
“It was great to get together, as a rodeo committee, and have a fun night on what would have been our Saturday final performance of the 2020 That Famous Preston Rodeo.” said rodeo chairman, Kris Beckstead. “For a couple of hundred people and 36 little mutton busters, we hope they had as much fun as we did.”
Each participant received gift cards, buckles, t-shirts.
“Thanks to Dax Keller and Ron Keller Tire for sponsoring, and the committee and spouses: Kurt and Margaret Iverson, Brian and Sheryl Kimball, Thane and Kathy Winward, Jeff and Lee Hollingsworth, Dave and Tiffany Jeppeson, Doug and Sandra Webb, Richard and Jennifer Swainston.
Among others who helped in the alleys to sort and chute the sheep were Charles Iverson, who became an impromptu rodeo clown, Bailey and Jamie Beckstead, who wrangled the sheep, and Wyatt Freeman, who rescued the riders. Freeman is the world-champion junior NFR Rough Stock Rider. That Famous Preston Night Rodeo sponsors him at the Junior NFR National Finals Rodeo in December.
”It felt good to be at the arena, have the lights on and get a little feel of rodeo in this tough year of no show,” said Kris Beckstead.