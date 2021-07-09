Rodger John Bowcut passed away of natural causes on July 4, 2021. Rodger was born March 1, 1941, to Earl Peter and Mary Rosella Olson Bowcut. Rodger married Anna Lee Loftis on July 1, 1966, and they had recently had their 55th wedding anniversary.
Rodger is survived by his wife, Anna, of Cub River and his children Cindy Bowcut of Brigham City, Utah; Becky (Jared) Reynolds of Kirkland, Washington; Jarred Bowcut of Cub River; Jeremy Bowcut of Burley; and Krystal (Mike Gray) Bowcut of Pocatello; his siblings, Earlene (Jon) Hiner of Boise; Rosemary (Rick) Beaumar of Boise; Suzette Powell of Preston; and Tex (Patty) Bowcut of Cub River. He also has 12 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Shane and Travis; and his brother, Doug.
Rodger’s viewing will be held Friday, July 9 from 6 to 8 pm at Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston, Idaho. His funeral service will be held in the Mapleton Ward Chapel (Cub River) at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services at the church. Please share a favorite memory or Rodger or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfu-neral.com