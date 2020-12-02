A herd of deer caused Allen Markham, Utah, to swerve the 2001 Toyota Tacoma four-door pick-up he was driving on the Hot Springs Road south of HWY 36, on Nov 29. Markham lost control of the vehicle, which went through a fence and rolled. He and his children, Luke and Sybil, were all wearing seatbelts and the driver sustained a black eye and some scratches on his head. They were picked-up and taken to Maple Grove Hot Springs where they were staying the night, and they called for help.
EMS checked out the Markhams for injuries and released them. The truck was towed by Spatig Brothers Towing.