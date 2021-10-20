Rotary Christmas Choir assembles By NECIA P. SEAMONS Citizen editor Necia Seamons Editor Author email Oct 20, 2021 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Practices have begun for the Preston Rotary Club sponsored Christmas Choir. The choir is slated to perform at the Dahle Performing Arts Center in Dayton on Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.Those interested in participating in the limited choir are strongly recommended to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to have COVID immunity.Practices will be held at the Worm Creek Opera House Starting Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. The theater auditorium allows for social distancing during practice. Participants are requested to park in the back parking lot and enter through the double door that faces west.Interested participants should contact Anita Swainston at 208-339-3853. Additional questions can be answered by AnnaBeth Olson at 208-851-8260. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Choir Christmas Theatre Highway Motor Vehicle Participant Auditorium Social Anita Swainston Double Door Necia Seamons Editor Author email Follow Necia Seamons Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Crumbl sells 'Aggie Blue Mint' flavor nationwide with USU's blessing Debut stock offering by Logan-based iFIT could make Latter-day Saint apostle almost a billionaire Editor's Corner: Logan may lack ‘college town’ vibe, but it’s not Brigham City Cache Valley could soon have first wineries Smith's Marketplace partially reopens day after blaze