Practices have begun for the Preston Rotary Club sponsored Christmas Choir. The choir is slated to perform at the Dahle Performing Arts Center in Dayton on Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the limited choir are strongly recommended to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to have COVID immunity.

Practices will be held at the Worm Creek Opera House Starting Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. The theater auditorium allows for social distancing during practice.

Participants are requested to park in the back parking lot and enter through the double door that faces west.

Interested participants should contact Anita Swainston at 208-339-3853. Additional questions can be answered by AnnaBeth Olson at 208-851-8260.

