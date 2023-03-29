The city council accepts a $10,000 donation from the Rotary Club to be used for the walking path and pickleball courts. Kelly Mickleson, Colter Hollingshead, Lyle Fuller, Todd Thomas, Chad Hansen, Mayor Dan Keller and Chris Larson.
The Preston City Council met on March 13 and Mayor Keller opened with a shoutout to the county commissioners for providing sandbags to the community as a public service.
Keller noted that city employees are working tirelessly to clear gutters and drains, but that city resources are not sufficient to take care of citizens’ snow piles. Keller urged those in low-lying areas to reach out to neighbors, ecclesiastical leaders and clubs for help. He noted that he or John Balls could provide names as well and that preparation is key to avoiding damage. Keller also strongly recommended the removal of any significant snow build up on roofs to prevent collapse.
Chad Hansen of the Preston Rotary Club presented a $5,000 check to the council to be used for the walking path. Another $5,000 has been donated by the Rotary Club for the pickleball courts. The Rotary board felt it was a good match for their goals and would benefit everyone in the community.
Colter Hollingshead of Keller Engineering requested an amendment to the engineering agreement to Automation Works out of Idaho Falls into the wastewater treatment plant project. They will provide things necessary for automated procedures such as automatically turning on and off pumps. The integration was already accounted for within the budget, a company just had not been chosen to do the work until now.
He also requested a work change directive that would allow the mayor to approve unforeseen items that come up during construction of the water treatment plant project under 30,000. These decisions would allow work to progress until the items can ratified by the full council. Both were approved by the council.
With April being Sexual Abuse Awareness Month, Alyna Ohling of CAPSA presented a report to the council members as well as written information and pins to wear in support of victims. She noted some of the work being done in the area and the need to make people aware of the services available to them. The council also voted in support of proclaiming the Week of April 1-7 as the Week of the Young Child.
Business licenses were approved for Patrick Maddock, 309 E Oneida (Dirty Head Epoxy), Val Sorensen, 1565 E 1385 N Logan (Sorensen & Gnehm Const) and McKenzie Huff, 2 North State Ste 244 (Massage by McKenzie).
A discussion was held about increasing water/sewer hookup fees from $5,000 to $7,500 and what that would entail. Public hearings must be held before such a change could take place. The discussion on utility rates was tabled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.