The city council accepts a $10,000 donation from the Rotary Club to be used for the walking path and pickleball courts. Kelly Mickleson, Colter Hollingshead, Lyle Fuller, Todd Thomas, Chad Hansen, Mayor Dan Keller and Chris Larson.

 Photo courtesy of City of Preston

The Preston City Council met on March 13 and Mayor Keller opened with a shoutout to the county commissioners for providing sandbags to the community as a public service.

Keller noted that city employees are working tirelessly to clear gutters and drains, but that city resources are not sufficient to take care of citizens’ snow piles. Keller urged those in low-lying areas to reach out to neighbors, ecclesiastical leaders and clubs for help. He noted that he or John Balls could provide names as well and that preparation is key to avoiding damage. Keller also strongly recommended the removal of any significant snow build up on roofs to prevent collapse.


