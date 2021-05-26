Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Janis Buttars, a special education and intervention teacher at West Side High School was recently honored by the Preston Rotary Club as a teacher of the month.

butters, said her goals have always been to encourage students to develop a life-long love of learning. Her students say her greatest accomplishment is that she shows up every day and talks to students.

Hers is a “most challenging job and she excels in it,” said WS principal Tyler Telford.

Buttars has a masters degree in special education. She focuses on helping her students gain self-confidence, a love of learning and the skills they need to be ready for life.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you