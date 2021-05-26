Janis Buttars, a special education and intervention teacher at West Side High School was recently honored by the Preston Rotary Club as a teacher of the month.
butters, said her goals have always been to encourage students to develop a life-long love of learning. Her students say her greatest accomplishment is that she shows up every day and talks to students.
Hers is a “most challenging job and she excels in it,” said WS principal Tyler Telford.
Buttars has a masters degree in special education. She focuses on helping her students gain self-confidence, a love of learning and the skills they need to be ready for life.