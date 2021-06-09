The Preston Rotary Club honored Gabe Hammons, a senior at Preston High School, as a student of the month. He is the son of Mike and Farahlyn Hansen of Franklin. Hammons, who maintains a 4.0 GPA, was also part of the school’s exec council. He played varsity basketball the last three years and was named the 4A District 5 Player of the Year, and was a member of the All State First Team in March.
Hammons was a member of the National Honor Society Member and the PHS chapter of the Future Farmers of America. He also serves as a youth leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In addition to being a leader and valuable athlete, he has been described as honest and polite, said Anita Swainston of the Preston Rotary Club. Hammons is planning to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints beginning this summer, then attend Idaho State University or Utah State upon his return. He would like to study business and focus on entrepreneurial development. He would also like to play college ball and is looking at opportunities for that in his future.