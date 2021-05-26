The Preston Rotary Club honored Emma Mariscal, a senior at West Side High School, as one of its students of the month. She is the daughter of Neto and Jenn Mariscal, of Clifton.
She has played volleyball for the Pirates throughout her high school experience, and was thrilled to be part of the state championship team this year with her volleyball team. She was also named the 2020 All-Volleyball Team Offensive Player of the Year by the Herald Journal last fall.
She is also involved in the school’s nursing program, is the president of the Spanish Club and has maintained high grades in her classes.
Emma has signed to play volleyball with Yakima Valley college in Washington and hopes to find an area of the nursing profession in which she wants to specialize.
She is known as a friend to everyone. She likes to learn new things and is happy to volunteer her time to help others.