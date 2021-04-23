Marie Russom, who has worked in the Preston School District for 24 years, is the Rotary Teacher of the Month.
Russom is currently the secretary for Franklin County High School, a position she has held for 11 years. Before that, she worked with Title I students at Pioneer Elementary School for 13 years.
Russom "goes above and beyond to help all students at Franklin County High achieve their goals," said Anita Swainston of the Rotary Club. That is over 500 students who have graduated from Franklin County High.
She also volunteers in other organizations around the community, including 10 years with the Make-A Wish Foundation, and 20 years with the Dr. Seuss Night and Cooke and a Book Nights with Candy Larsen, she said.
Russom looks forward to spending as much time as possible with her family, including three granddaughter. She would also like to start traveling again, maybe starting with Hawaii, or London, she noted.