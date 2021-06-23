Superintendent Spencer Barzee invited Debbie Critchfield to address the Rotary Club on June 15. There were about 20 members in attendance as well as a few visitors.
Critchfield is running for Idaho state superintendent of public instruction as a Republican. She was appointed to the Idaho State Board of Education in July of 2014 by then Governor Otter. She is a member of the Cassia County Republican Central Committee and an active community education leader. She previously was a member and chairman of the Cassia County School Board, Region 4 chairman of the Idaho School Boards Association, a member of the State Technology Task Force, a member of the State Dual Credit Task Force, president of the Oakley Valley Arts Council and president of the local elementary and high school parent-teacher organizations.
Critchfield spoke of her reasons to run for the office and what she hopes to address if elected.
“We are putting more resources in (to education) than ever before,” she said. “But also have more frustration. Parents question the effectiveness of their child’s education. Teachers are discouraged about their profession.
“We need a champion for education,” she said. “Someone who can work with legislators and that can also work with the stakeholders, included in the stakeholders are the parents. We’ve asked the parents to step up in ways we never have before and I want to build on that momentum.”
She spoke of a student emotional support program she helped develop that focuses on giving parents the tools and lifelines they need as the most impactful people in the life of a student for long term change.
One of the things she feels the pandemic taught her was that schools with strong leadership and a clear vision fared better than those without. Decisions were made to support that plan every step of the way. She believes this applies to all aspects of education and wants to use it in some of the key areas Idaho needs to improve such as literacy in grades K-3, and math in grades 5-8.
She said she has supported the power of local school boards from the beginning and that it doesn’t make sense to have one size fits all solutions.
Critchfield is a proponent of career technical training and more customization of education for juniors and seniors, citing again that one size doesn’t fit all.
When she was finished Critchfield offered to answer questions and a few people asked for clarification on a couple of points as well as her thoughts on how the state can compete financially to keep teachers with a reasonable salary and whether the east, west and south parts of Idaho work together, or compete.