Eric Thorson, a math and engineering teacher at Preston High School, as well as the school’s head football coach and wrestling coach, was chosen as the Rotary Teacher of December.
Thorson came to Preston in 2018, from Utah, where he led a successful athletic program. He hopes to do the same in Preston.
“Eric sees the big picture. He is forward thinking and wants to produce men from the boys he coaches,” said PHS principal, Russ Lee. “Eric has a great connection and has been instrumental developing more multi-sport athletes. One of my favorite stories I heard was of when the boys were preparing for a school dance. Coach Thorson reminded his team to treat their dates with respect because they were taking out someone else’s wife. His own wife thought she was marrying an engineer. Little did she know she was marrying s football coach and teacher,” he said.