Over the next week, three local Christmas concerts are scheduled to help people get into the holiday spirit.
First, the Rotary Club of Preston is holding their 88th annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Dahle Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Westside Hwy., Dayton.
The theme this year is “The very best time of year” and will be narrated by Marsha Noyes, conducted by Anna Beth Larsen and accompanied by Judy Wilde and Karla Gundersen.
The concert is a favorite of the community and is typically well attended. The Dahle building gives more people the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful Christmas program featuring local singers and instrumentalists.
• The Preston Junior High Bands will have their Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. in the Preston High School Auditorium. All are invited to attend.
• The High School Jazz Band and Concert Band will have their Christmas Concert Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. in the Preston High School Auditorium. All are invited to attend.
Any Preston band alumni are welcome to join the Concert Band in playing “Sleigh Ride” as the final number. Alumni are invited to a rehearsal at 5 p.m. before the show on the auditorium stage on Dec. 16.
Anyone who would like a copy of the music beforehand should contact Wayne Manning, director of bands, at wayne.manning@psd201.org. Manning will send a copy to print out and practice with.