The Preston Rotary Club along with many wonderful community sponsors will host a free fireworks show on Friday July 24, at 10 p.m., said club president Rachelle Oliverson.
Fireworks will be set off from the Franklin County Fair Grounds and a narrative and music will be broadcast on KACH 1340.
“This will be an aerial-only show to encourage everyone to enjoy the show from their homes or cars to promote appropriate physical distancing. We wanted to show our appreciation to the community with a free show in support of our Frontline Heroes!” said Oliverson.
Any proceeds from this year’s show will be used to support the Rotary backpack project to provide school backpacks and supplies for kids the Franklin County community who have a need.
In case of rain, the date will move to July 25th.