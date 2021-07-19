The Preston Rotary Club's annual Pioneer Day Fireworks show is set for dark on July 23.
Like last year, this show will be an aerial show only, with the program and music broadcasted through the local radio station, KACH 1340.
"When we had to start planning this, things still were not opened (from the pandemic), the grand stands were missing, and there was no cook shack. We thought we'd do the aerial show one more year," said Rotarian Pat Nealy. The club plans to go back to an arena show in 2022.
"Get in your cars, sit on your porch and turn on the radio," states the program's advertisements.
Nealy expressed appreciation to the shows the sponsors, and said the theme is "Serving to change lives." Funds raised by the show will be used by the Rotary Club to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to fifth grade students in need. "In our community we have lots of people in need. School supplies are expensive, so by the time kids get to fifth grade it can be daunting."