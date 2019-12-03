A pair of brothers, Mason, 16, and Kamron 13, Cole, sons of Chad and Emily Cole, refurbished the Rotary Club Shelter in Preston City’s park last month, to earn their Eagle Scout ranking.
The boys worked with the Rotary Club, which covered the costs of the repairs, and Jensen Lumber Company of Ovid, which donated all the 3”X12’ planks used to replace the broken benches.
They also replaced a serving table just east of the shelter and poured cement around the fire pit there. Everything else was repaired and received a new coat of paint. New lighting is slated to be installed as well, said the boys’ father.
In addition to members of the Rotary Club, Elder Zitting and Elder Rich, missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lent a helping hand.
The shelter was originally built by the Rotary Club in 1957.