Moses Thomander, son of Ben and Wendy Thomander, and a senior at Preston High School, is the Rotary Club’s Student of the Month.
Moses was the first person to come to mind, said Principal Russ Lee, when he was asked for suggestions for the Rotary Club’s recognition. Moses is a great example of what a leader should be, said Lee. The young man is a member of the school’s exec council.
Moses runs varsity track, loves to sing, dance and socialize, he said. He won the Bennett Cup as a vocalist as a sophomore. He has competed with the Cache Valley Ballroom Team, and is a member of the school’s choir.
Moses enjoys all kinds of artistic pursuits, and hopes to pursue an education in interior design, once he returns from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I also look forward to growing my talents and making new connections around the world. I want to see others making the best out of their situations and bettering theirs and other’s gifts at the same time,” he said.