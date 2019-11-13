Becky Crossley, science teacher at Preston High School, has been named the Rotary Club’s Teacher of the Month.
Crossley has taught at Preston High School for 16 years. Today, she teaches biology, psychology, zoology, physical science, and dual credit psychology.
But she’s more than a teacher, she’s an advocate for kids. During lunchtime, her classroom is filled with youth who enjoy the haven she has created there for them. Crossley is constantly looking out for those around her. She does that independently and within a variety of organizations.
At the school, she is the Key Club Advisor, Science Bowl Advisor, Powder Buff Coach, intramural volleyball facilitator, and a facilitator of the school’s new initiative to promote positive behavior among students and teachers within the school district. In the community, she is a 4-H Swine Club Leader and 4-H Dog Club leader. In her church, she exemplifies being her brothers’/sisters’ keeper.
“She is the kindest, most honest person I know, said her son, Jarek Crossley. Son Jacob agrees. “She’s very selfless. She always puts everyone else first.”
Her future plans reflect her talent of helping others.
“When my youngest child graduates, I hope to get a masters in educational counseling. I want my students to know someone cares for them and will help them succeed. I want all students to have a safe place to be,” she said.
Becky is married to Larin Crossley, who also teaches at Preston High School. They are the parents of Jacob, Jarek, Justis and Jenna.