As an Independent Insurance Agency, the main priority for Rounds Insurance is to offer the very best policies and security to their clients, said Cameron Rounds last week.
"In an effort to continually improve our level of excellent service we are proud to announce the addition of Auto-Owners Insurance. Founded in 1916, Auto-Owners has long focused on providing excellent policy options that can be catered to every situation and circumstance. We are confident it will be a beneficial addition to our agency, and especially our great clients!" he said.
To celebrate, the company is offering Crumbl Cookies to anyone who comes into Rounds Insurance office at 85 South State, Preston, on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28.
"Stop by our office to celebrate with us and see what Auto-Owners Insurance can do for you," said Rounds.