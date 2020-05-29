Rowene Archibald Thomas 100th Birthday

Happy 100th Birthday, Mother Dear!
Rowene Archibald Thomas was born May 29, 1920, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Mom grew up in Dayton, Idaho. She loved riding horses and being outside! Mom is the last one remaining of her siblings. She married Eugene February 23rd, 1942, in Dayton. They were sealed in the Logan Temple the next April. Their children are Sheryl Ward (Steve), Janet West (George), Gloria House (Dean), Judy Harris (Denton), Ken, Pat Jensen (Doug), Larry (Julynn), Melanie Jenkins (Curt), and Brian. Mom worked at the Nursing Home in Preston as the Activities Director for 16 years. Mom lived on the farm in Weston for 76 years!
Mother is the supreme homemaker! She learned to be an excellent cook from her mother. We always came home from school to the aroma of homemade bread and jam. She grew a beautiful, big garden and canned all kinds of fruits and vegetables every summer that we enjoyed eating all winter! She sewed our dresses, cheerleading uniforms, costumes; whatever was needed. She scrubbed football and basketball uniforms, for whatever sport was happening at the time.
Mom was a true pioneer in many ways. Hard work never stopped her from trying. She taught herself to sew, and then helped her girls and others learn to sew in 4H. She remodeled the house. She had a flare for writing and took a writing course. She wrote a skit, all in rhyme, for Pat’s high school FHA program. She encouraged each of us to get an education, and we did. She wasn’t able to graduate from high school, so at 54 she studied and received her GED. She started a DUP group in Weston when she was 80 and served as Captain many times. She has a great love for reading and remembering what she’s read! She kept a beautiful yard and rock garden. She always loved learning new things and visiting new places. She was frugal and used her ingenuity. We ‘shopped til we dropped’ finding just the right thing at the right price.
Mom is a faithful, steadfast and immoveable, member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many callings, especially as a teacher. We remember her preparing many church and DUP lessons. In 1995, at the age of 75, mom served a mission at the Family History Center in Logan, Utah. She grew to love genealogy and helped others love it, too.
Mother has a wonderful posterity of 9 children, 32 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren, and 12 great, great grandchildren, which are her most prized possessions! Our mother is a remarkable woman we are so thankful for and love so very much!!