Rowene Archibald Thomas, 100, passed away Nov. 29, 2020 at the Franklin County Transitional Care Center in Preston, Idaho. Services will be Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com
Rowene Archibald Thomas
Teresa Chipman
Citizen sports writer/Production
