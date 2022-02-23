Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Valentine Dinner, prepared by the Elders Quorum for the night of Feb. 11 was a huge success. All nine tables, each seating 8 people, were filled. This was an adult only event, but by necessity there were 2 babies at the gathering. The menu was beef brisket, roasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, beans, a tossed salad, a roll, with bottled water as the beverage.
The entertainment was choice: a video recording of the ward roadshow of 2009. Mink Creek Ward had been awarded first place for the skit written by Cecelie Costley and assisted by Phee Crosland and Candy Longhurst. There was a large group of youth in those past days and now we have only a few. The title of the play was “Chances Are You Are Good at Something” and starred Joshua Greene, who is now a father of several children and still living in our ward boundaries. We were pleased to have some stake visitors for this occasion: Nicole and Michael Romney, counselor in the stake presidency, and Alan and Nelada White, the high counselor currently assigned to the Mink Creek Ward. We often have the Whites join us in our gatherings.
Eldon and Danita Wilcox and Richard and Vickie Free have taken a winter vacation to Florida. Of course the warmer weather was inviting, but even more so was the association with Patti and Forest Christensen, former residents who have moved to that state. They were joined there by Lisa and Sid Whitehouse, who are also now located in the eastern part of our nation. It turned out to be a Mink Creek Reunion for this group.
We have some devoted fishermen/women in our ranks, including during the winter months. The freezing temperatures have served them well for ice fishing this season. With things warming up a bit now, that ice gets a little more ‘iffy’ and they may have to postpone this activity for a few weeks, waiting for the return of spring fishing accommodations.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Cedar Tree Daughters of the Utah Pioneers camp held their February meeting at the home of Jean Malouf on Monday February 14th. A lesson on ‘Romance on the Trail’ was given by Susan Atkin. The ladies talked about the upcoming DUP convention in May and about Dee Boyce’s very interesting book about Oxford. Those in attendance were Sue Beckstead, Debra Miles, Linda Burton, Dolletta Roberts, Susan Atkin, Jean Malouf, and Sally Jones.
The Harold B. Lee camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers also held their February meeting on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, at the Winder Church building. Pam Thornock was the hostess and she served a delicious tossed salad with homemade dressing, rolls and cookies to the ladies. The lesson ‘Romance on the Trail’ was given by Carol Mumford, Lisa Sears, and Edna Fuller who shared a love story from her own relative, Charles C. Rich. Those in attendance were Pam Thornock and her niece Kelsey, Edna Fuller, Emma Jean Rider, Nola Garner, Carol Beutler, Carol Mumford, Lisa Sears, Dru Westover, Dawn Taylor, and Teresa Wood. Next month’s camp meeting will be held at the home of Carol Mumford with Dru Westover as assistant hostess. Elections will be held that day.
Reggie and Brittney Anger experienced ‘miserable joy’ on Wednesday February 16th as they dropped their missionary daughter, Sister Summer Anger, off at the Missionary Training Center in Provo.
Afton Ralphs took a hard fall in her home and is hopefully recovering from lots of bruises. I can totally empathize with her as my face has gone from yucky dark purple to a very slightly lighter shade of yucky purple. Afton and I are grateful for ‘Zoom’ so we can still attend church. I am really not impressed with this aging stuff! I would encourage all of we ‘older generation’ to look down when we are walking.
Clark Cox will be facing major back surgery in a few weeks. Aging is catching up with him, also! Best wishes, Clark.
Still lots of snow at my house…..no sign of spring, yet.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Ten members of the Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers gathered for their monthly meeting at the home of Julie Sturm in Franklin, on Mon., Feb. 7. Julie presenter of Artifacts items by giving their history showed a dresser that belonged to her great-grandparents, Thornton Meyers and Sarah Helen Wyatt Meyers, that they bought when they married. Julie made a Valentine dessert, red jello, topped with whipped cream, sliced bananas, chopped walnuts, and jam-filled sugar cookies, a recipe of her mothers.
The combined Young Women in the Franklin 3rd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for activities went ice skiting at the Eccles Ice Skating rink in Logan. For a combined Young Men and Young Women activity they went bowling in Preston. The older girls class decorated sugar cookies for Valentine’s Day and delivered them to people within their ward boundary. The combined girls groups had a potluck dinner at their Friendship Party and made bracelets and played games.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The younger girl’s group in the Young Women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with the new Young Women’s 2nd Counselor, Corey Nelson. They talked about hobbies and visited getting to know each other while eating popcorn and treats.
The older girl’s group were invited to Ginger Day’s Apothecary Shop at the DMR building on the corner of Oneida and State Street in Preston where they made bath salts in her workshop. Ginger is an Advisor in the Young Women’s organization in the Mapleton Ward. They ate fruit for refreshments.
Glendale
By THAYA GILMORE
The girls in the Young Women’s group made lots of construction paper Valentines writing thoughtful messages on them and took them to the widows and widowers in their ward plastering their front door with Valentines and love known as a “Heart Attack.”
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women of the Riverdale 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been taking advantage of the snow for their activities the last couple of weeks. They went skiing at Cherry Peak in Richmond, Utah, one night, and then were invited to go ice skating on private property up 5-mile Canyon in Dayton.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The boys who don’t play basketball on the school team have been playing basketball together for several of their activities’ nights playing different wards within the Preston South Stake.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Sara Mar Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the Fairview Church on Thurs., Feb. 10. A history was given by Belva Sharp on her ancestor Ann Aliza Teeples. A picture of a patchwork quilt was shown by DUP Captain Janice Nelson for the Artifact. Marsha Inglet gave the lesson on “Pioneer Romances” sharing five stories suggested in the DUP lesson manual. The 9 members and 1 guest ate brownies for refreshments provided by Marsha Inglet.