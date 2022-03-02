Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Riverdale community has been labeled as the ‘Banana Belt” of the county for many years. The Bear River running its length and hot springs, here and there, probably influence that line of thought. The snow melts off quicker in this area and there is evidence with the deer population enjoying the exposed grazing.
The youth of the community enjoyed an evening of ice skating over at the ice rink at the Stegelmeier’s place in Dayton. It was perfect timing to try out the ice themselves after viewing some of the beautiful performances from the Winter Olympic competitions.
The group has also done some “Soup and Service” calls to various homes in the Riverdale 1st ward area. Delivering hot soup and offering service to the recipients—a walk to be shoveled, dishes to be washed, etc., helping to fill needs at a good time.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
It is a good thing that Jeff and Julie Workman made some local phone calls before they came up to spend a few days at their Mink Creek home. The driveway to their house was filled with a five-foot drift of snow. The Workmans brought up some grandchildren to have winter fun in their Idaho retreat.
Courtney Carr, currently a student at Utah State University, enjoyed a few days with her grandmother, Mary Jean Rasmussen. Courtney looks so much like her mother and here in Mink Creek where her mom grew up, may be mistaken for the same. Courtney’s parents, Hays and Terrie Carr, live in Centerville, Utah.
There has been a shake-up for some of the assignments of the Relief Society women in the Mink Creek ward who volunteer for ministerial callings. Changes are like a shot in the arm, but totally unlike a vaccination. These put a little more energy in the step and get creative thinking underway. Both partners and responsibilities may have taken a new direction.
The Syringa Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met at Julie Westerberg’s home in Preston this past month. Julie and Linda Carlson were co-hostesses for the meeting. Lorraine Christensen presented a lesson on the topic of Pioneer Romances and that spiked a lot of interest. Women are just grownup girls and romances have a forever appeal. Julie gave a personal history of her great-great grandmother.
The bitter cold we are experiencing lately contributes some beauty to winter days. The Jack Frost display on our windows is always beautiful and full of interesting designs. Nature’s artwork.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
The Dayton Ward activity day girls had an amazing activity on February 16th. They learned to tie a quilt. The quilt will be donated to the Dayton Ward humanitarian project. They learned to use the international stitch so they didn’t have to tie knots. Fruit snacks were given for their snack that week. Lots of fun!! On February 23rd six girls attended activity days and they colored and folded paper arks, and sang a song about Noah building the ark and getting the animals on it. The girls learned about clean and unclean animals, colored a rainbow, and had frosted animal cookies for their snack. Many thanks to Jarra Baird for this information.
Congratulations to Mary and Alan Brooks on the birth of their baby boy. His name is Louis. He is welcomed at home by three sisters and a brother; Eva, Audreana, Eleanor, and Gabriel.
Sunday February 20th was Stake Conference in the Preston North Stake. Oxford Ward was well represented with Samberly Westover offering the invocation and Max Mumford was a speaker. It was also announced that Max Mumford, Fielding Mumford, Jacob Westover, Joseph Westover, Ben Ward, and Drake Buttars would be receiving the Melchizedek Priesthood.
Congratulations to Sarah Cox, daughter of Clark and Dana, on her engagement to be married in May to a neat guy named Derek.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Justin Morrison, son of Jana and Shawn, returned home from his mission to Oregon on Wednesday, February 23. A long-time town tradition when a full-time missionary returns home, unbeknown to the missionary, the town residents line Main Street with their cars where they flash their lights, honk their horns, or stand on the sidewalk and wave as the missionary parades down the street to give him a welcome home. The parents are in on the greeting and keep in touch with those in the town as to where they are in the valley and when their arrival will be so the townspeople know when to gather. Elder Morrison arrived at 6 p.m. Welcome home Elder!
Congratulations to Adam Yeats, son of LaNette and John Yeates. Adam graduated from Franklin County High School, Thursday, February 24. “We are so proud of him,” said his parents who posted the event on Facebook.
A lot of good activity is going on at the corner of Main Street and Highway 91 at the Second Hansen Merchant store by owners Chase Hansen son of Trisa and Cory Hansen. It is a discount store of new items that you would buy from Amazon but are from returns from Amazon. Items which include dish soap, laundry soap, jewelry, house repair and automotive items, and more. Store hours are T-F 12-6 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Watch for their grand opening event in March.
Condolences to the family of Ryan Denton who passed away on Monday, February 14. He is greatly missed by family and many friends.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The older group, ages 15-18, of Young Women in the Fairview 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a budgeting class for their activity, taught by Sydney Hatch, Adrian Gilbert and Lisa Parkinson. “It was an eye-opening learning experience for the girls to hear about the cost of living when they graduate from high school, leave home and go out on their own, like to college,” reported Lisa, Young Women’s President. The discussion focused on paying tithing first, cost of college tuition, cell phones, clothing, entertainment, food and transportation. They munched on Carmel popcorn made by one of the girls.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Friday, February 11, at the Weston church, reported Julie Waldron, Captain, who welcomed the 8 members and 1 visitor. The history was given by Ruth Stephenson on her grandfather, Orice Clepp Murdock. For the artifacts, Julie Waldron, showed clothes, pillows and curtains made out of old printed flour sacks that belonged to her family that her mother made. Jennifer Roberts related six stories that were interesting from the lesson “Pioneer Romances.” Each member was given a heart-shaped box of chocolates and apple juice.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Jed Hurren who won 2nd Place in the district wrestling match in the 120 lbs., division and went to compete at state in Pocatello on Friday, February 25. Shad Groll placed 4th in the 170 lbs. division.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Two volley ball courts were set up in the Franklin Stake Center where a Round Robin Volleyball Tournament was played on Thursday, February 24, for the girls ages 11-18 to play. There were 14 girls from the Mapleton Ward who played volleyball in the tournament who have been practicing at the Mapleton ward building every Friday night since January. Each of the girls and their leaders who acted as their coaches were given a colored wrist-band to show which team they were to play on and which team to coach. “The girls loved to play this sport. By splitting them up into non-ward teams, they learned to play with others they hadn’t practiced with,” reported Corey Nelson, 2nd Counselor in the Young Women’s. The girls and leaders were given a medallion with the words “Trust in the Lord” printed on it. The winning team also received an award. Parents of the girls were on hand to support their daughters in the 8-minute per side games, then traded sides, and points were tallied for the winner. Doughnuts were served.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Leilah Delgado, daughter of Arturo and Maria Delgado was baptized on Saturday, February 19, in the Franklin Stake Building. Her father baptized her and bore his testimony as part of the program. Talks were also given by Rocio Gomez and Shannon Crowther. President Dal Sellers welcomed the newest member of the Valley View Branch. Following the baptism, approximately 40 friends and family joined together for a dinner in the cultural hall enjoying chicken, rice, salad, and desserts.