Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Our spring weather is surely on a roll. We have had rain, snow, sleet, hail, all interspersed with bits of sunshine. Things are greening up, and isn't March the month our minds go to the color of green? The pattern goes on. Where the snow is gone those underground flower bulbs are soaking up all this wet and pushing up for some encouraging warmth when the sun does appear. In the storms those leftover fall leaves that refused to detach from their trees are coming down, sticking to every available surface with nature's version of wet glue. Weeds are getting a head start, the bitter with the sweet.
Returning sandhill cranes are making their presence known. Their squawking call and gangly flight form is familiar to all who live in our valley.
Cynthia Longhurst took some time to visit her sister and other kin in Texas. The warmth was most welcome and the group were able to take in some fun activities. We are glad she was able to return home before traveling about became rather limited with efforts to contain COVID-19.
Our eldest resident, Vernon Keller, passed away unexpectedly last week. Just the week prior he had been attending the farm auctions that take place this time of year. It has always been a favorite activity for Vernon. Now his family has been challenged in planning closure with a funeral and burial due to the current limitations from both government and ecclesiastic leaders. After private services, internment will be in the Mink Creek Cemetery, on the mountainside not far from where he has spent all of his 86 years.
Like it or not, our home-bound scholars are missing their daily rides on our yellow school bus. Parents are working to provide not only a school replacement, but 24/7 entertainment as well. With restrictions on gathering in groups, one set of neighborhood kids decided to exchange notes and treats, back and forth, using a drop-off spot provided at each residence. Taking turns, this occupied time, created some learning moments and was supplemented with joyful anticipation.
One family of four kids did some lip syncing to country western music favorites. It worked out to have a vocalist, drummer and guitars. Families have discovered that their backyards are great places for bird watching and identification, particularly at this time of year with so many feathered friends returning for the coming seasons.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
The recent earth-shaking experiences reminded me of the 1962 early-morning quake in my home town of Richmond, Utah. Breakfast was disrupted as the rumbling ground churned, bottled fruit shattered in the basement, and brick chimneys tumbled down. It resulted in the total destruction of the historic Benson Stake Tabernacle, and focused our lives on basic needs and the humanity surrounding us. It also tumbled the front gable out of the Oneida Stake Academy in Preston.
Franklin First Ward’s greenest missionary, Elder Justin Morrison, is finally into the Oregon Eugene Mission, barely escaping the Mission Training Center the day before it closed to missionaries. The son of Shawn and Jana Morrison was sent out by the president with a three-week list of supplies to purchase in case of missionary quarantine. Elder Morrison has since been assigned to Myrtle Point, Ore., with a companion from Utah.
Tim and Gina Denton have sent their oldest, Elder Nicholas Denton, to the California Sacramento Mission and hear that he loves the people inside the one–square mile he teaches. He was excited to be able to help install an air conditioner thanks to the construction training before his mission, and felt he was “back to his roots.” Elder Denton and his companion, who hails from Wyoming, bumped into an older man a couple of weeks ago and ask if there was something they could do for him. He returned the question, and then handed over a new $600 bike, replacing Elder Denton’s failing model. Heaven sent!
Meanwhile, veteran Elder Jacob Crosgrove, son of Steve and Julie Crosgrove, should stay until July 21 to complete his mission in the Kansas Wichita Mission. Julie reports that “his English is getting terrible, but his Spanish is definitely improving!”, and they have picture-proof of him holding a single roll of toilet paper. His duties as Zone Leader will now be lighter as Zone Conferences have been canceled. Recently as Elder Crosgrove and his companion were charging their phones, a lady stopped by and when she saw his name tag she was overjoyed. She had known his family and held him as a baby in Colorado 20 years before – long before her move to Kansas.
Elder Jaxon Smith, son of Jeanne and Hal Smith, has definitely had some “kinks” in his schedule in Moldova’s capital Chisinau, in the Ukraine Moldova Mission. They cannot take public transit and the government may have them stay inside. The shortage of Priesthood holders shifts more leadership responsibilities to the missionaries – Elder Smith serves in the Branch Presidency as well as being Zone Leader. He is still enjoying his favorite cereal “milk pillows,” lots of delicious goat cheese, and even a serving of free, freshly-prepared rabbit which suffered an untimely death.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Day #11 of COVID-19 quarantine for the Smart’s – March 26th. According to Facebook friends in Clifton are doing alright.
Our local kids, Kelly and Jeff, are grocery shopping for Wayne and I and even adding goodies like Oreo’s and cupcakes to our list. We must look like we are depressed.
Many area missionaries are returning early from their missions and undergoing quarantine. We find ourselves praying for the missionary department and the mission presidents. When we served a mission in Wisconsin I was the mission secretary and one of my main jobs was dealing with flight arrangements and plans for returning missionaries. That must be a nightmare now! This is a tough time for the missionaries and also for our high school seniors. These are the same kids who were born during 9-11.
I would encourage everyone to write/complete your personal histories and update them if they are written. Get your kids to write about this COVID-19 mess in their journals or even in a notebook. This nightmare is definitely something they will want to share with their children and grandchildren someday. Future moms, dads, grandpas and grandmas can do hard things!
Friends, please stay secluded if you can, check with the elderly, and keep the faith. This, too, shall pass! God bless America!!!
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Deacons Advisor Jason Moser, said his charges went sledding, Feb. 18, then ice skating in Logan on March 3. They watched the movie “Nacho Libre,” on March 10.
Larin Crossley, Priests Adviso arranged for the young men to visited people in ward on March 10.
The Canyon Book Club meeting was canceled the time of the next meeting is yet to be decided. The book to be discussed is “Capital Gains” by Chip Gaines, the founder of Magnolia, at the home of Giselle Fitzgerald. She chose the book because she likes Gaines’ philosophy.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Young women had a cupcakes war, which meant adding different ingredients to them and decorating them with an Easter/Spring theme on March. 10. Alisha Ellis judged them for taste and texture.
The young men went to Day’s Ranch for an archery activity. The deacons had a basketball game and played against Preston 1st Ward.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
In February, Corina Olson played Kahoots and made pizza with the younger girls in the area. The older girl’s group went to the West Side High School to support the school’s basketball team and cheerleaders who were in their group.
The young men and young women played basketball at the church the last week in February for an activity, followed by rootbeer floats for refreshments.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers meetings are canceled. The DUP annual convention normally held in Salt Lake, Utah, in May is also canceled. Julie Waldron, the Lone Rock DUP Captain may be contacted for questions.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Young women in the Riverdale 1st Ward recently worked on their goals for the four areas, made cookies and practiced the song they were asked to sing at church for Easter.
Nate Ward, Priest advisor in the Riverdale 1st Ward, reported that the young men enjoyed an archery activity in February in Preston. On March 3 they went hatchet throwing in Logan. On March 10 they went rock climbing at the Rock Gym in Logan.
Riverdale 1st Ward Teachers, under the direction of advisor Boyd Bradford, ordered a blade for the knife they are each making. The boys will spend this time deciding what kind of handle they will make for their individual knife.
Riverdale 1st ward Deacons Advisor, Court Jones, said the boys planned summer with a barbeque of hamburgers and hot dogs at his house earlier in March.
The Riverdale 2nd Ward Deacons went ice skating at the Eccles Ice Center in Logan on March 4, and the Teacher’s Quorum played basketball.
Riverdale 2nd Ward youth went to the Logan Temple in March, and had a special Olympian from their ward, Patrick Phillips, speak about his experiences at the Special Olympics. He has been to Japan as well as many other places to participate in the Special Olympics.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Condolences to the Glen Clayson Tanner family at the passing of their husband, father, and grandfather who died March 9, 2020. Funeral services were held on March 21 at the Whitney Ward building with interment at the Whitney Cemetery.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers meetings are canceled. Contact Spring Creek DUP Captain Pauline Keller for updates.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
A “Sisters Connection” held on March 5, at the Dayton church building, focused on ideas to teach and support the children and youth in making goals and life’s choices led by Bonnie Jones. “There were a lot of good examples from the parents on suggestions of helping their children making goals and helping them achieve them,” said Jones. She shared her "HIM Book" on dating ideas for her children and grandchildren. It contains lots of creative ideas on making correct choices. The binder also includes creative ideas to draw from for daily survival. The next meeting will focus on the "Five Love Languages" by Gary Chapman. Meeting is yet to be determined.
Karen Naylor, captain of the DUP, can be contacted for DUP updates by email: jknaylor@plm.com