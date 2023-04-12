Support Local Journalism

Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Marissa Clawson, daughter of Andy and Kristy of the Clifton 2nd Ward, on her LDS mission call to serve in Philadelphia, Spanish speaking.

Our deepest sympathies go to Jen Mariscal and her children on the death of Neto, their husband and father. Neto, the west side’s cowboy, was a favorite around here and he will be missed. The visitation was held at the Oxford Ward building and the funeral at the Whitney Ward chapel.


