Clifton/DaytonCongratulations to Marissa Clawson, daughter of Andy and Kristy of the Clifton 2nd Ward, on her LDS mission call to serve in Philadelphia, Spanish speaking.
Our deepest sympathies go to Jen Mariscal and her children on the death of Neto, their husband and father. Neto, the west side’s cowboy, was a favorite around here and he will be missed. The visitation was held at the Oxford Ward building and the funeral at the Whitney Ward chapel.
Lunch Bunch was held at Papa Jay’s on Monday April 3rd. Enjoying a great lunch and lots of visiting were Chris Ralphs, Linda Burton, Sue Beckstead, Nola Garner, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Susan Atkin, and Carolyn Smart.
Congratulations to Ty Ward, son of Richard and Angela from the Clifton 2nd Ward, on his marriage in the Logan Temple on April 8th to Kelsey Hillman. After their honeymoon they will return to Rexburg where they will be living while they finish their schooling.
It has been a long, snowy spring……….here are a couple of jokes to brighten your day. How do cats end a fight?...They hiss and make up. What do you call a grizzly bear with no teeth?...A gummy bear.
Mink CreekSpring is a long time coming and any seeds are being planted in our dreams or indoors with the protection of four walls and a measure of warmth. For now the tool most being used in any gardening space is still the snow shovel, trying to get down to the dirt below.
Candy Longhurst spent a few days in the Parma, ID area, enjoying the companionship of her daughter Tiffany and Spencer Wheeler and their son Hudson. Jump Creek offers water to play in and places to hike and climb, some of Candy’s favorites.
Kasey and Julia Haws and some family members made their annual spring trip to Mink Creek from California, with plans to open up their family home, making it ready for family arrivals during the coming warm seasons. They knew we had snow, but were still surprised to find their place surrounded by deep drifts that took some removing before much “opening up” could take place.
The family and friends of Andrew Iverson celebrated his marriage to Annalise Cozet Brady, a young lady from Colorado Springs, CO. She is the daughter of Chris and Charlotte Brady, Andrew is the son of Kurt and Margret Iverson, Mink Creek. They were honored and greeted at an open house held at the Mink Creek recreation hall where beautiful decorations and a menu of many food choices pushed back the wintry temperatures and challenges for an evening, at least mentally, for a short time.
Spring break this year brought a chance for some to get away from the rigors of this winter, or maybe not. Jay and Kristin Collins of Lakeview, OR, came to enjoy spring in Mink Creek with Terrie and Paul McKay during the Oregon school break. No golf, no hiking, but they still managed to find plenty of fun in spite of the drifts of white.
RiverdaleMis Amores restaurant was the place of choice for the Lunch Bunch of Riverdale Second’s April 5 get-together. About eight diners shared food and thoughts, particularly anticipating some sunshine in the coming days.
There were a few families who escaped the winter blues for several days during the Spring Break. Moments spent in Las Vegas and California were wonderful for those seeking warmth and some greenery, a change from the basic black and white scenery of Franklin County.
Bishop Jody Shumway and his wife Arnica have become grandparents for the very first time. Their son, Kaden and Abigail Shumway of Preston have brought a lovely baby boy into their lives. This also adds a great grandchild for Janice and Brad Shumway, Jody’s parents.
