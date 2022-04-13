Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Life on the west side of the valley is somewhat back to normal now that spring break is history. The kids are back in school and the adults who went tripping have unpacked their bags.
Jill and Brent Adams took their family for spring break to southern Utah and a visit to M & M World. Oh, I love M & M World !!!
Susan Hatch took an unexpected visit to the hospital in Murray, Utah. She is doing much better and we wish her a speedy recovery.
10 ladies attended Lunch Bunch on April 4th at Papa Jay’s. Those enjoying a fun lunch and visiting included Debbie Wardell, Brenda Porter, Sue Beckstead, Dolletta Roberts, Susan Atkin, Nola Garner, Jean Malouf, Emma Jean Rider, Linda Burton, and Carolyn Smart.
If any of you are interested in duck eggs, you can contact Brenda Porter. Give her a call and she can set you up with some of them.
Wayne Smart reports that the Logan Temple is operating at “normal” capacity now, the first time since Covid 19 hit over two years ago. They are very busy now, he says, but “that is good!”
On Wednesday April 13th the three ward Relief Societies – Oxford, Clifton 1st and Clifton 2nd – will have a DI swap starting at 7:00 p.m. Please bring clean, gently used, not broken items to swap. If possible bring the items to the church from 11-2 or 4-6 that day.
The Oxford Ward will have their Easter Cantata on Sunday April 17th.
The West Side Fine Arts Showcase, formerly the West Side Fine Arts Competition, will be held Thursday April 14th at 7:00 p.m. at the auditorium.
News from the Dayton activity day girls. Last week they measured their bodies with a string and tried to see how close they came to the golden ratio of 1:1.161 or something like that. Most of them had a ‘wing span’ longer than they were tall and their faces were longer than their feet. This week they were hoping for spring and made pony bead flowers, bracelets, and necklaces. Oreo cookies were the snack.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
With the warming weather it is time for ground work on the farming ground to get underway. Repair shops are busy places with tune-ups for equipment and tractors. It is also time for rock-picking in rocky fields in an attempt to limit future repairs to the machines.
Recent winds have played havoc to some our farmers’ irrigation lines. Just one more place that needs a skilled hand to remedy so that the growing season can get underway.
The Young Women group had a night of entertainment playing broom hockey. Their ‘arena’ was the gymnasium of the Mink Creek LDS Ward building. This was no mild sweeping exercise, it is reported that several participants broke their brooms.
Margret and Kurt Iverson combined business and family when they took their sons to Utah for a few days while the guys were participating in spring sports events and Kurt was attending dental convocations. Spring break is often just a change of pace and some family down time.
Recently ReNae Egley flew with her sister Ruth and Scott Rawlings to Pennsylvania. The Rawlings have a son, Brandon, who lives in the Pittsburgh area. They enjoyed seeing the beginnings of spring in this part of our nation.
Four of our youth participated in the Gem State Ballroom Dance competition in Idaho Falls. Ella Jepsen and her partner Traven Garner placed 1st in the high school Latin Open division. Ella and her brother Ty also participated in the Solo Cabaret. Jyllian Christensen and her partner Hazen Baird placed 7th in a younger division of the Samba Open and also 7th in the Syllabus ChaCha, competing with 90 other participants. Well done, congratulations to each one!
The McKay family — all of them: Paul, Terrie, Andy, Morgan and husband Eli Curtis, traveled to Queen Creek, AZ, to spend a few days with Cody McKay and his wife Kyven. As children grow up and spread their wings it is difficult to get everyone together in our modern times. According to reports, “We just had fun being together,” and what more is needed?!
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Those ferocious winds of late uprooted lots of dried weeds. Particularly the kosha variety, not a true tumbleweed, but one that rolls all the same. They accumulated along those guard rails lining Highway 34 as it ascended the Riverdale Hill. Solid strips of stickery stalks, bouncing willy-nilly the whole stretch. Some of those skeletons may have traveled in the wind from the west side of the valley. Some of the irrigation pipelines that were out in the fields took a beating as well.
It won’t be many more days before those irrigation systems are filled with water and dancing across green fields. Chances are the amounts of water being used will be measured as we look at the drought year approaching.
Glendale
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Young Women had a class Tuesday, April 5, at Ginger Day’s Apothecary Shop at the DMR building on the corner of Oneida and State Street in Preston where they made bath salts in her workshop. The girls enjoyed the class as they were able to choose the scents and the colors they wanted for their individual homemade bath salts.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
The Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met at the home of Carma Lee in Whitney, on Monday, April 4. As the song leader of the group, Carma led them in singing “Daughters of The Utah Pioneers” and reading the history of an old favorite song “Beautiful Dreamer.” Carma served a Summer Salad with fresh strawberries, pineapple and sliced bananas mixed in strawberry yogurt and whipped cream with purple grapes, nuts and M&M’s on the side for refreshments to the 12 members present.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Spring Creek Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met at the home of Carma Lee in Whitney, on Monday, April 4. Officers Pauline Keller, DUP Captain, LaRue Hooley, 1st Vice-Captain, Becky Porter, Secretary, Sharlene Turner, Chaplain, and Thaya Gilmore, Historian, were installed for the new year. The thought and prayer was given by Chaplain, Sharlene Turner. Cindy Nielsen, Outreach Chairman, shared a thought from President Russell M. Nelson at General Conference recently “Seek and expect miracles.” Melanie Keller, Parliamentarian, led the Pledge of Allegiance and read a quote by Jane Addams “True peace is not merely the absence of war, it is the presence of justice.” Thaya Gilmore gave a history of her great-great-grandfather, John Taylor, who was born in England and emigrated to Toronto, Canada, and to Utah. She shared personal family experiences regarding the watch he had that took the bullet hit and shared her great-grandmother’s leather hair curlers, wooden and metal crochet hooks, and a pinwheel pillowtop stored in John Taylor’s trunk. Julie Sturm showed a photo of a linen hardanger square tablecloth made in 1650 in Norway, made from carded and spun flax seed.
Melanie Keller gave the lesson “Pioneer Homes and Dwellings” showing photos with the residents standing in front of their dugout, sod, mud fort, log, adobe brick and rock houses built by the pioneers. There were three DUP members whose ancestors lived in those kinds of dwellings. Carma Lee provided a Summer Salad with strawberries, pineapple and sliced bananas in strawberry yogurt and whipped cream, purple grapes, nuts and M&M’s on the side for refreshments for the 12 members present.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
On March 15, the combined Young Women cooked Breakfast Burritos for dinner for the senior members in their ward. They played a Get-to-Know you game with them. The end of March the girls went to the Logan Temple.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Franklin City is having an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in helping with volunteering, please call Erin Munson, 352-949-4370.
The Emily and Kyle Chatterton family went to Cancun for Spring Break and had a memorable time despite hearing a loud boom while at the airport.
The Young Men and Young Women of the Franklin 1st Ward 15-18 year-olds met with the Family History specialists to work on choosing an ancestor name to represent them and take on Trek. The 12-14 year olds had a movie night. If anyone has pioneer clothing or clothes your children wore at Trek and not using this year, please donate them to your ward for the youth to wear on Trek.
The Ellen Wright Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met at the Franklin church building on Monday, April 4. The lesson on “Pioneer Homes and Dwellings” was given by Karlla Gardner. Patsy Shipley gave a history on her husband, Robert Shipley, and Harriett Wright’s great-great-grandparents. Crocheted tablecloths and doilies made by Annie Hatch were shared by her daughter, Rebecca Kirkbride, for the artifacts. Lyndi Drews served sub-sandwiches and chocolate cake to the 11 members present.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women ages 15 and above gathered for the Franklin Stake activity on Tuesday, March 22, at the Worm Creek Theatre in Preston to watch a video about Trek since they will be going on Trek this summer.
The younger girls group went bowling in Preston for their activity that night.
Under the leadership of Scott and Melony Olsen, the Activity Day boys talked about Service. They made cookies and passed them out to members in their ward.