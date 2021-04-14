Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
With the partial reopening of the Logan Temple after April 12, John and Barbara Packer will be serving as Baptistry Coordinators on Tuesday mornings. Their comments included, “It will be so good to be back!”
There was no traditional Easter Egg Hunt in the park this year, but with beautiful spring weather on Fri., Apr. 2, the holiday was not ignored. Franklin City Councilmen John Packer, Tauma Noel, and Joyce Bayles joined city workers Tami Midzinski and Tyona Atkinson to hand out bags of candy and prizes as well as donuts and drinks. Donations from local businesses provided most the treats to over 100 participants from 2 — 5 p.m. at the city’s curbside.
Marion Shumway brought a complete set of wave clamps her grandmother used to the April 5, Ellen Wright DUP Camp, along with an old newspaper photo of her 90-year-old grandmother’s beautiful, wavy hair. The 11 ladies in attendance also viewed her grandmother’s tatting skills in a special shadow box display, and sang “Juanita” under Sharon Chase’s direction. Barbara Wright had pictures and details of a pioneer craftsman from St. George who created beautiful chairs made solely out of willows. Childhood adventures of Margaret Lucy Baker Lund from Franklin, were shared by her granddaughter, Linda Lund. Franklin Company President, Alexis Beckstead, presented the names of the official officers in the company for a sustaining vote, and the group enjoyed yogurt parfaits with fruit and granola for a refreshing treat.
And fust when we thought spring was truly here, winter reminded us who is still in charge with a mid-week delivery of sparkling snow!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
There has been much Eastering going on. Family gatherings, hiking the slopes, picnics for the brave wearing jackets, dying of eggs to be hidden then hunted. Some of our residents have eggs naturally colored due to the various breeds of chickens in their flocks. The result is eggs of various shads of tan, pink, green, blue, even some speckled.
Johnny and Jeannine Iverson enjoyed a pre-Easter visit from their daughter, Rebekah Jones of Washougal, WA. They tackled several spring projects during those days, including some holiday traditions. Two other daughters have spent some time here lately. Cherie Shillig comes from Virginia and Teresa Russon from Colorado. Each one has pet projects to assist their parents.
Kent and Tammy Beardall were able to gather part of their family and soak up feelings of spring. Nicole and Nathan Denny celebrated their daughter’s birthday and it was a plus to have cousins to share it. Michelle Wall and her children of Grand Junction, CO, joined in the fracas. Many of the plans each day were aimed at the younger set: merry-go-rounds, zoo visits, lots of sunshine. Just keeping up with the kids was a bonus activity.
With the arrival of some dry, warmer days the field work for our farmers has begun. When the ground is stirred up with plowing or harrowing a flock of seagulls follows the equipment, eager for any tidbits that rise to the top. Since Mink Creek is not located near a large water source they must come a fair distance. Perhaps these are from Bear Lake and their scouts reported the bird’s-eye view, west of the dividing mountains.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome home to Sister Hallie Waite from serving in the Alabama Birmingham LDS mission. Hallie is the daughter of Adin and Eve Waite of the Oxford Ward.
The Oxford Ward Relief Society held a virtual get-together, learning to cook Instant Pot tamales from Jenn Mariscal on Wednesday, April 7. Jenn did this from her home kitchen and was assisted by Samberly Westover. The tamales looked delicious, we could almost smell them off of our computers. Jenn learned how to make them from her mother-in-law. The Oxford Ward Relief Society is planning to have these virtual activities regularly as sisters share a talent, teach a skill, or share something important to them. Besides Zoom, this was also broadcast live on Facebook. Thank you again Jenn for sharing your family’s favorite recipe with us.
The West Side Fine Arts Competition being held this evening, April 14, at the Dahle Performing Arts Center in Dayton. This promises to be a wonderful evening as our high school students share their talents in music and art.
Clifton’s prayers go out in abundance to young Jack Kimpel as he continues his health battle with cancer. Jack is the oldest child of Ed and Andrea Kimpel of the Clifton 2nd Ward and he has been fighting this disease for several years now. Jack is loved by lots of friends and family!
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Woodward Country Store in Weston held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3, at the Weston City Park. Because they were not able to hold it last year due to the pandemic they had a larger amount of prizes this year. “We would like to thank our sponsors, BJ’s in Preston, Brent Webb Construction in Weston and Billy Dance Trucking in Clifton, and many others, also thanks to the many helpers that placed the eggs in the park,” said Van Woodward. His wife, Greta, who oversaw the event, along with her children and grandchildren, filled the over 1,000 plastic eggs with candy, drawings for prizes at Woodward’s Country Store, BJ’s in Preston, bubbles toys and coloring books. “The kids had a blast,” said Van, who was excited to be able to have the event this year. “We owe its success to Greta with all of her planning and helpers.”
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Dayton’s children hunted for candy-filled plastic eggs at an Easter Egg Hunt held April 10 in Dayton’s park. The hunt was prepared by the Primary presidency of the Dayton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “This activity was just for fun because we haven’t been able to get together,” said Kimberly Vasquez, first counselor. They were also able to meet for the first time at church for singing time on Tuesday, April 13.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
A hint of spring was noticed during a recent drive through the Winder/Banida area. Farmers are plowing their fields, even though the mountains are still capped with snow. The Twin Lakes is beautiful with its deep blue color reflecting the blue sunny skies.
The warm, sun-filled days of the Easter weekend were enjoyed by Andrea and Alan Atkinson’s family. “Our family tradition is that the Easter Bunny comes on Saturday morning who hides everyone’s Easter basket in the house including a basket for mom and dad, that is filled with games,” said Andrea. “By doing this activity on Saturday, we can keep our focus on the Savior on Sunday.” In the past years, the Easter Egg Hunt was held at the grandparent’s house in Samaria. This was the first egg hunt for them held at their house. After conference, they had a dinner of ham, funeral potatoes, salad and rolls.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The highlight of Easter for the Ken and Pauline Keller family was reading from a book that her ministering sister gave to her on the origin of the Easter Bunny. “It’s a story not about the bunny but about the Lamb,” said Pauline. She read the story to their two sons and grandchildren from Smithfield, Utah, their daughter Melanie, granddaughter Chloe Simanton and family, friends Michael and Joy Ball of Preston, and Beverly Smith, a neighbor, on how to keep a Christ-centered Easter. Before conference started on Sunday morning, they had French Toast Casserole, eggs, bacon, fruit, juice and Easter Eggnog. In between sessions of General conference, they snacked on a Rabbit-Face vegetable tray and dip made by Melanie. They also had an Easter Egg hunt with with the oldest grandchildren helping to hide the eggs for the younger children.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Welcome back to Terry and LeeAnn Orton of Whitney who returned home from their mission March 24. “We enjoyed our mission, but we’re also glad to be back home. It was one adventure after another,” said Terry. “I liked the missionaries that we worked with. We miss them.” The Orton’s sold their house before they left on their mission and are now living in the John and Sue Burg’s house, who are still serving a mission in Florida. The Burg’s return in July.
The Ortons spent their mission building and remodeling out buildings and housing for ranch hands on church ranches Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Florida. “I worked beside my husband doing that work but the senior sisters ... worked on quilts for humanitarian needs in the area,” said LeeAnn.
They spent from March to June last year at home due to the pandemic, then returned to finish their mission in Florida at the Deseret Cattle & Citrus Ranch near Orlando. LeeAnn said they worked with other Christian churches in doing serving in their community,” recalled LeeAnn. “It was just delightful. I saw people’s lives change.” She helped the other missionaries put together over 100 quilt tops out of squares of material cut for them from women in Whitney. The missionaries gave the finished quilts to the Linus Projects, which serves sick children in hospitals, people in fire departments, nursing homes, the Center for Aging, homeless people and women’s shelters. She also helped to make T-shirts, dresses, checkerboard games in a bag, and cloth balls for the children. The Ortons will speak in church on Sunday, April 18.
John and Sue Burg finished up their mission at the Deseret Cattle & Citrus Ranch near ORlando, Florida in March.