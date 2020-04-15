Riverdale
BY THAYA GILMORE
Thirty-two girls in the Riverdale 1st Ward received a baggie with a note in it saying “We miss our Peeps” with chocolate caramel hearts from the Young Women’s Presidency who hung it on the door of each house of the girls.
The Boyd and Lena Bradford family have had Easter egg hunts and scavenger hunt for toys and candy at different places in Riverdale with their boys over the years. Due to COVID-19 this year, the boys now 19, 18, 16, and 14 years old, went on a family horseback ride on Saturday, then focused on the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, and held a Family Home Evening. “That’s the great thing about the home centered study right now as it is much-needed in our lives. We’re also grateful for the Priesthood to have the sacrament in our home,” said Lena.
Dayton
BY THAYA GILMORE
The Bret and Katie Hyde family celebrated Easter differently this year than the past with their five children ages 19 through 10. Instead of getting together with parents who live close by, because of the stay-at-home and social distancing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the family decided to use their church's Come Follow Me program, watch church videos and spend time together. “This was a sacred time for families like us to use our time better, be home to eat meals together and have less school and business distractions. I’m grateful to have this time together.”
Robert Hendrickson, Priests Advisor, said that in March, the boys supported the basketball team at West Side High School. Mark Roberts, Deacons Advisor, his boys enjoyed a career night in March at which cabinet maker, Shaun Moffat, showed the boys the tools he uses in cabinetry and taught them about his craft.
Linrose
BY THAYA GILMORE
David and Deidra Groll and seven of their 11 children, ages 4-25, were able to continue most of their Easter traditions except for gathering with parents and siblings this year. Kallan is on a mission in Spokane, Washington, and two children are away at college at BYU-I and USU. During Easter Week, the family read the events leading up to the resurrection. On Saturday night they colored eggs, and hid them in the house. Once they were found, they made lots of Deviled eggs. With left-over eggs, they usually go to a reservoir and play baseball with them, letting ducks eat scraps. This year they played baseball at home, and their chickens ate the smashed eggs. One of their favorite Easter activities is to make Empty Tomb Cookies to teach the Easter story about Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection: three egg whites represent Jesus’ life, crushed walnuts represent Jesus’ beaten body, vinegar what was given to drink, salt represents Jesus’ tears and sugar how sweet God's love is for us. The oven is preheated then it is turned off. Cookies are placed in the oven Saturday night, then the oven door is sealed with a piece of tape until Easter Sunday morning. The hollow cookies represent an empty tomb.
“We like to socialize so we have been missing going to wedding receptions, or visit new babies, and not being able to go to the baseball games that were cancelled. But we’re closer together as a family during this time. Even though we are not able to attend church we enjoyed being able to concentrate on the life of Christ,” said Deidra.
Ryan Nelson said the deacons in his ward brought their own treats and watched “The Testaments,” at one of the bishopric counselor’s house in March. They also played floor hockey and basketball games one night in March.
Whitney
BY THAYA GILMORE
John and Sue Berg, who have been in Central Florida near Orlando, since December 2019, at the Deseret Cattle & Citrus Ranch as senior couple missionaries, are home until they are able to return to finish their mission.
“It was nice and warm in the 90’s during the winter and it was a lot of fun on our mission seeing a lot of alligators and wild pigs,” John said. Living on one of the two 300,000 acre parcels of land that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns and operates as a cattle ranch, John was a Construction Specialist who helped to keep the 75 houses repaired for the employees and cowboys who lived there.
“I was disappointed and choked-up when we learned we had to leave so soon. I didn’t want to come home. I was sad,” said John. “I loved the comradery of the missionary couples. We had a lot of fun working together in what could be a difficult job as we were light-hearted.” Sue, who is in a wheelchair greeted visitors at the ranch and conducted bus tours. The Berg’s miss the workers and those who accepted them. “I really loved the sisters and working with them,” said Sue. The Berg’s want to go back. In the meantime, the couple keeps busy with cleaning up their yard and house.
Winder/Banida
BY THAYA GILMORE
Katie Swainston, daughter of Kay and Lorie Swainston of Winder, a 2nd year grad student at Southern Utah University (SUU) in Cedar City, Utah, was in the last semester of her Masters of Fine Arts work when she, like other students, had to leave because of Coronavirus fears. “But it’s great to be home and be with my family,” Katie said. She continues her studies online at home. She still “meets” her classmates at Google Meets.
“Actually, I prefer to do it in person, but it hasn’t changed too much in that we can still discuss together in the online format what we have read,” she said. Katie said graduation has been rescheduled for a September ceremony at SUU. She will fulfill an internship this summer at Glimmerglass Opera Festival in Cooperstown, New York, then go back to SUU in September to defend her Masters Degree. When graduated she will work with donors, writing grants to procure funds for non-profit arts organizations.
Weston
BY THAYA GILMORE
Weston 2nd Ward Priests Advisor Jon Reeder said the boys shot skeet pigeons and supported their class mates' basketball activities at West Side High School during their last youth activities in March. Nate Woodward, Deacons Advisor, said his boys made sausage and pepperoni calzones.
Clifton
BY CAROLYN SMART
Our condolences to Dave Nielsen on the death of his 90 year old mother. Dave was able to spend several weeks with her before she passed.
Several of our local ladies have been sewing masks for the Franklin County Medical Center and also to help Susan Atkins' son, who is a doctor in Utah.
Congratulations to Bill and Savannah Savoie from Clifton on the recent birth of their baby boy.
Nelladee Waldron is spending some time visiting with her father, Dee Boyce of Oxford. Nelladee lives back east and she recently drove to Idaho with a sister missionary who lives in Rexburg and was returning from her LDS mission. Nelladee is taking good care of her father – they are quarantined together.
Two of our ladies are celebrating special birthdays this week. Ruth Price, 97, was born on April 13, and Carmen Westover, 95, was born on April 14.
How is everyone doing during this COVID-19 time? We are staying home, like obedient people, but finding life rather boring. Wayne’s excitement for the week was when The Preston Citizen had an ad for Stoke’s Marketplace. We haven’t been to Preston for three weeks! We can honestly say that our car has gotten three weeks to a gallon of gasoline! If any of you are looking for something to do, you could write this column for a week. I know you have the time!
A quarantine thought that describes me and hopefully brightens your day: “Low maintenance chicks are having their moment right now. We don’t have nails to fill and paint, roots to dye, eyelashes to re-mink and are thrilled to not get dressed every day. I have been training for this moment ALL my life!”
Also, “2020 is a unique Leap Year. It has 29 days in February, 300 days in March, and 5 years in April!” Stay home and keep well.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Spring Break got broken, even before it started and now it is spreading itself out. The coming and going of Mink Creek community is a bit more limited than it was just a month ago. No complaints, it only means that we are doing what we are supposed to be doing.
The daffodils and the narcissus at our only public building, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are blooming. Farmers are starting to think about preparing the ground in their fields for planting.
We have had snow, we have had rain. We also had a beautiful double rainbow following a rainstorm. It had the effect that comes with rainbows, feelings of promise and hope, while enjoying the beauty. We have even had some sunshine.
Franklin By PATSY SHIPLEY
Howard Crittenden drove his school bus filled with brown bag lunches and milk for a small army on Tues., Mar. 31, to the Franklin Stake Center parking lot. As the parents and children lined up, Jamie Stevens and Diane Olsen passed the packages out a center window from 11:30 a.m. until noon. The Preston School District has directed the service be delivered daily to similar parking lots throughout the area until or whenever school begins again. April 6 was the first day, and half of the lunches that were prepared that day were returned, but as ‘business’ picks up, the numbers will be adjusted to accommodate all the hungry students that come.
Verl and Estella Smith’s original home, at the corner of 105 S. 200 E., became the marriage venue, the reception center, and the honeymoon pad for newlyweds Ryan Denton and Michelle Furniss on Sat., Mar 28. Their April temple date was cancelled as the Logan temple closed, and when they went to get their marriage license on the last day the courthouse was issuing, they were told they had a week to complete the task. So with children and parents in attendance, Bishop Kirkbride performed the ceremony as it was streamed to extended family and friends who were absent. The home is accustomed to receptions – over the years it was used often for garden gatherings. And now it is home to the new Mr. and Mrs. Denton who were perfectly happy to self-quarantine following the celebration.
Chance and Rachel Randall are the proud parents to 7 lb 11 oz “Claire” who was born Friday, Mar. 27. Visits to welcome the little girl are discouraged, but she is definitely welcomed by her two big brothers in the family.
Senior Cassee Pugmire, daughter of Boyd and Julie Pugmire, was selected to be on the 2019-20 All-Valley Girls Basketball first team. “Pugmire, who scored in double figures in Preston’s final five games, led her team in scoring (9.2 ppg) and finished second in rebounding (6.5 pg), steals (2.2 pg), and blocks (1.3 pg) and tied for the No. 2 spot in assists (1.6)” states the Herald Journal article on Mar. 16. Her coach had glowing praise for her efforts on the team.
Mickayla Robertson, daughter of Leo and Alecia Robertson was also selected to receive All-Valley Honorable Mention.
Shannali Dean, daughter of Wess and Rashann Dean, was the first place winner in the Citizen’s “Design an Ad” in March. She designed a cheerful young patient at Preston Dental Care surrounded by an evil decayed tooth and a bright, sparkling tooth.
Bretnee Rojos, daughter of Marco and Janet Rojos, was the second place winner and spotlighted West Motor’s 75 years of business in the valley with a racy, red car as great advertisement. Congratulations to both artists from Franklin!
The City Offices are closed and the following are temporarily discontinued: Monday night card games, DUP meetings, Empty Nesters, and the library preschool reading group.
The community has come out, if at a distance, to express warm “welcome home” cheers aimed at the Franklin missionaries driving home. Were those live bottle rockets streaming into the late night air and originating somewhere near the Atkinson property? It is a possibility. . .
With the academic shift from school to home, the students in Franklin are experiencing a wide range of learning quests. Senior Hudson Nelson, son of Mitch and Molly Nelson, spent five hours on Mon., April 6, pushing through his online assignments in economics, college algebra, English, government, seminary videos, and a workout for his weights’ class, leaving just a couple hours of class work for the rest of the week. In addition to accumulating college credits for several concurrent high school classes, he also maintains two jobs. Nelson says he misses his friends and the enlightening group discussions in his government class and on Les Miserable, his current reading assignment.
Ninth-grader Tate Porter, son of Michael and Misty Porter, expressed some frustrations as he described his initial adventures online with seven classes. “The first week was pretty rough, and waiting to load and connect took about two more hours than regular class time,” Porter lamented. Some of his teachers give daily assignments and some stretch it out for the week. He definitely felt normal school is better because teachers are available to clarify directions and answer questions – and anything is better than “watching the loading circle go around and around!”
Toby and Valyn Spackman’s fourth-grade daughter, Hallie, says she really likes doing the work at home with her mom to help if needed. Her assignments are distributed in packets covering her literature book reading materials and math worksheets. In addition, Spackman reads for 20 minutes a day, does some math exercises on the computer, and writes journal entries. But she is quick to add that she really misses her teacher and her friends!
Garrett Dryden, second-grade son of Joseph and Lisa Dryden, says “Sometimes I like it and sometimes I don’t!” He is enjoying the animal books online from the Pioneer Library, and the computer learning games he plays, but is not as enthusiastic about his math worksheets. Jumping on the tramp and experimenting with food coloring to create rainbow-tinted paper towels have definite advantages for home-style education. But with only sisters to play with, he misses his friends and teacher at school.
In first grade, Baylor Hansen, son of Dean and Lacey Hansen, has already acquired a black eye and lost two teeth – some home adventures, like building a tree house and discovering the leeches in the back creek, are exposing the world in brand new ways. Hansen loves the games in iStation on his grandmother’s borrowed iPod, and sends pictures of his work over the phone or on his Seesaw online account. His feelings are mixed between missing his friends at recess and admitting that “technically, I pretty much know most everything that the teacher gives me to do, so home school can be good but boring.”