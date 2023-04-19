Support Local Journalism

Clifton/DaytonMonday April 10th was Daughters of Utah Pioneers day here in Clifton. The Cedar Tree camp held their meeting at the home of Afton Ralphs. Kristi Gamble represented the company board, visited and conducted the board elections. The lesson on Utah Silk Worms was given by Susan Atkin. Those in attendance were Jean Malouf, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Afton Ralphs, Sue Beckstead, Susan Atkin, Linda Burton, and Sandi Van De Riet, and Kristi Gamble.

The Harold B. Lee DUP camp held their meeting in the Clifton church. The hostesses for this meeting were Carolyn Davis and Carolyn Smart. Lisa Sears and Teresa Wood gave the lesson on Utah Silk Worms. Many of us remarked that it was probably easier to take care of a baby than those silk worms. Those pioneer women were amazingly strong ladies. Attending this meeting were Nola Garner, Corliss Whitehead, Carolyn Davis, Carolyn Smart, Lynda Smith, Trenna Gailey, Emma Jean Rider, Edna Fuller, Lisa Sears, Elizabeth Christensen, DeAnn Bingham, Carol Beutler, Danelle Willis, Teresa Wood, her mother Elaine, Dawn Taylor and her daughter Katie.


