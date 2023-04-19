...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas as well as urban and
small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams. Water over back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 228 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding
due to snowmelt continues across the advisory area, both in
Preston and in other locations across the county.
- Cooler temperatures over the next several days may slow down
snowmelt and runoff, but minor flooding and high water in
creeks, streams, and ditches is likely to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can
do so safely.
Rural Route News - April 19, 2023
By CAROLYN SMART
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Clifton/DaytonMonday April 10th was Daughters of Utah Pioneers day here in Clifton. The Cedar Tree camp held their meeting at the home of Afton Ralphs. Kristi Gamble represented the company board, visited and conducted the board elections. The lesson on Utah Silk Worms was given by Susan Atkin. Those in attendance were Jean Malouf, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Afton Ralphs, Sue Beckstead, Susan Atkin, Linda Burton, and Sandi Van De Riet, and Kristi Gamble.
The Harold B. Lee DUP camp held their meeting in the Clifton church. The hostesses for this meeting were Carolyn Davis and Carolyn Smart. Lisa Sears and Teresa Wood gave the lesson on Utah Silk Worms. Many of us remarked that it was probably easier to take care of a baby than those silk worms. Those pioneer women were amazingly strong ladies. Attending this meeting were Nola Garner, Corliss Whitehead, Carolyn Davis, Carolyn Smart, Lynda Smith, Trenna Gailey, Emma Jean Rider, Edna Fuller, Lisa Sears, Elizabeth Christensen, DeAnn Bingham, Carol Beutler, Danelle Willis, Teresa Wood, her mother Elaine, Dawn Taylor and her daughter Katie.
Congratulations to Daisy Moyle, daughter of Jared and Laura of the Oxford Ward, on her baptism on April 8th into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Matthew Ballif, son of Robert and Kelly of the Oxford Ward, and our grandson, was privileged to be able to sing with the Utah State Institute Choir in the evening session of General Conference. Several people texted Kelly during the session remarking that “We saw Matthew singing!!” A proud grandma moment!
Clifton residents don’t let a little thing like a foot of snow stop the annual Easter Egg Hunt in the community park. Several brave souls shoveled many paths through the white stuff, placed tons of candy-filled eggs along these paths, and turned the community children loose to pick them up. Through the loud speakers blared music from the Disney movie “Frozen”. Truly an egg hunt the kids will not soon forget!
Well, the floods have begun. The bridge on 5600 North leading to Twin Lakes was washed out again. That happened several years ago. Luckily it was discovered minutes before the school bus was to head over it. There is water everywhere!!
Mink CreekOur main thoroughfare, Highway 36, has been closed to through traffic for several days due to an avalanche of mud, water and snow pushing its way across the road. In its path have been some farm buildings moved in the flow, and others structures threatened as it advanced. A ditch that might be adequate for runoff in a normal year was plugged with the heavy snow of this past season and the water pressure forced its way through the sodden banks. Many people are grateful for the expertise and equipment of Lin McKay and the crews, both volunteer local and state, that have been sandbagging and overseeing the mess and destruction caused.
Blaine and Juliana Packer and their children have spent some ‘spring vacation’ time here with her parents, LaRon and Liesa Baird. Most of the family activities needed to include the snowy landscape in the area of the Baird home.
Robert and Phee Crosland flew out to Peyton, CO, for a week’s visit with their daughter Arianna and Ben Hostetter. Peyton is northeast of Colorado Springs. Even with the adjustment to the delayed spring weather they were able to visit the Painted Mines and the Wind Caves, with much fun with the Hostetter grandchildren. They also took on some building projects just perfect for the skilled hands of Robert.
The family of Jeff and Jennifer Seamons came down from Caldwell, ID, to be part of the celebration for the wedding of their son, David, to Kaylee Jensen. Kaylee is the daughter of Clint and Katie Jensen of Whitney and this couple attended Preston High together.
Two young people were baptized and confirmed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 8 at the Preston North Stake Center. Hendrix Gene Chatterton-Rynes is the great-great grandson of Colleen and Warren Wilde of our community and the grandson of Eric and Heidi Chatterton of Preston. Adrianna Brittain is the daughter of Harvey Brittain and she is now the newest member of the Mink Creek LDS Ward. It isn’t often that the ward has two baptisms on the same day.
RiverdaleAyden Reynolds has received a mission call to the Indiana, Indianapolis, Mission. He is the son of Riley and Kelly Reynolds. He will begin his At-Home MTC this week and enter the Training Center in Provo, UT on April 19, for further instruction before he heads to his mission-field.
Ann and Tom Moedl and their daughter Cassie drove to Twin Falls, ID to be there when Ann’s parents, Gerald and Celia Marchant of Oakley, ID, were honored and inducted into the Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame. The organization held their 62nd annual banquet at the Stone House in Old Town Twin Falls. The inductees were honored for their contribution to the livestock industry. The Marchants have been ranching in the Oakley Basin since 1986 when they moved there from Summit County, Utah. The operation generally runs Limousin-Angus cross cows and in recent years have implemented an expanded bred heifer program and added Akaushi sires. The Marchants have six children and numerous grand children and great-grandchildren who enjoy going ‘home’ to help when it is spring branding time.
The Young Women of the Riverdale Second Ward had fun decorating Easter eggs. This was not your simple pastel egg. These young ladies took raw eggs, blew out the contents and painted the remaining shell , decorating it according to their whim and imaginations. There was glitter to add some sparkle, ribbons to attach so that the eggs could be hung on an Easter Tree. Creativity that gave an understanding for those elegant eggs done in a similar process by professionals for marketing.
