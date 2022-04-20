Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
The Franklin Stake, under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, hosted an Easter Interfaith Music Fireside for the community for a musical celebration of Easter on Friday, April 9, at the Franklin Stake Center. Each of the 11 Franklin Stake wards participated by having a children’s choir from the Whitney Ward who sang “The Miracle,” a quartet sang, a string quartet (violin, cello, and piano), played the songs “This Is the Christ,” I Stand All Amazed,” “The Resurrected Lord,” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” to name a few numbers performed, outlined Jennifer Hobbs, Stake Music Coordinator. “It was an hour of a mixture of musical talent to celebrate Easter and of our Savior, Jesus Christ,” said Hobbs. Members of the Mennonite Church also performed three spiritual songs after the innovation was given by Steve Martin of the Mennonite Church. They sang a cappella “Here Is Love,” “A Beautiful Life,” and “Our Savior Will Come Once More Upon the Life.” President Dransfield gave some remarks about Easter. After the performance, there was an enjoyable time of a social gathering and mingling.
“My Favorite Things” was the theme for the Franklin 1st Ward Relief Society Birthday celebration on Thursday, April 14. The invitation to attend the celebration came in a brown paper bag asking the sisters to put into the bag some of their favorite things and bring it to the party. After the dinner, the women shared their favorite things, such as, a family photo, chocolate, music, a ceramic owl, garden seeds, a dryer ball, a quilt with photos of their family on it, celebrations showing a hat, the color green, genealogy and a book written about her dad, and one women brought her granddaughter. Delina Durtschi shared some thoughts to go with the theme “We can do all things in Christ. We can talk to Him every day,” Delina said. The Primary children sang “My Favorite Things.” A taco salad bar with chips, lettuce, tomatoes, meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and lemon frosted cupcakes with raspberry fruit on top was served. The round tables had fresh flowers (tulips) in the center. Each woman received a bookmark with the Relief Society Declaration printed on it to take home.
Despite the cold and wind, the combined Young Men and Young Women picked up garbage around the church building and the park in Franklin for their activity this past week. Then they helped stuff the plastic Easter eggs for the city’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, reported Julie Sturm, Young Women’s advisor of the Franklin 3rd Ward.
Dave Stockdale celebrated another birthday this past week. He wanted to attend the BYU Ballroom Concert which he and his wife attended and went out to dinner after the performance. Many years ago Dave and his wife, Marshel, met at Rick’s College and were partners on the ballroom team. While at the concert, they saw Dave and Sherrie Rallison of Franklin who were watching their son, Matthew Rallison, perform.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Teachers in the Fairview 1st Ward have been doing wood projects and wanted to do another project. They have been working on making a wooden bench to sit outside of the Bishop’s office. They built the bench out of 2x4s, and is 4 feet long, sanded, stained and lacquered it with the help of a ward member, Wade Smith who has a shop in Lewiston. “The boys are really proud of the work they did on the bench,” said Colton Durrant, Teachers Quorum Advisor. “Other projects they have worked on were flower boxes for an elderly woman in the ward. Not only are they having fun working on these projects but it also teaches the boys to serve by doing good things for others.”
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The Young Men and Young Women and the Primary children performed in a special musical Easter sacrament meeting.
Zeth Groll started home MTC on Monday in preparation to enter the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. His missionary farewell is on Sunday, April 24.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The combined Activity girls and boys had an Easter Egg Hunt looking for the colored plastic eggs at the church building. The eggs had clues inside of them about the symbols about Christ, Gethsemane, the Resurrection, and what Easter is all about. After finding all of the eggs, they met with their leaders, Tina Fryer, Nicole Christensen, Maren Harris, Mary Ellen Allred and Amanda Allred, to discuss the answers to the clues. The treat was Resurrection Rolls, which were Croissant rolls with cinnamon and sugar and with a marshmallow in them. When the rolls are cooked, the marshmallow melts but the roll is still puffed up but it is empty inside. “It is an object lesson to represent the empty tomb,” said Tina Fryer.
The Young Women in the Weston 1st Ward finished playing volleyball with the other girls in the Stake.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
A Home and Garden Evening Super Saturday Relief Society activity in the Winder Ward was held on Friday, April 9, at the church building. There were three activities to do: Kylee Williams cut out a small wood lamb to represent the Lamb of God that the women could paint for a home decoration. Kylee made up paint kits for them to use. Janae Cox helped the women with gardening suggestions by cutting milk cartons in half, putting dirt in them, then planting seeds into individual toilet paper rolls (so the roots stay intact), putting the rolls into the soil in the milk jugs, water them, then put the top of the milk jug over it to keep it moist, like a terrarium. At the paper craft station, birthday cards, and holiday paper could be made. Because several women had ordered a 25-pound bag group buy of oatmeal, there was a Taster’s Table with oatmeal recipes of granola bars, cake, pie crust, and energy bars, that the women could munch on while doing their projects.
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Riverdale weather has upheld its reputation during this recent version of Idaho spring. While those nearby communities, Treasureton, Preston, Glendale and Mink Creek have been getting inches of snow and blasts of wind, the length of Riverdale has received a skiff of the white stuff, barely giving them a taste of what the forecast has been.
The Relief Society presidency of the Riverdale 2nd ward has changed. Released from their callings were Vicki Smith as president, Amy Esplin as 1st Counselor, Carol Streadbeck, 2nd Counselor and Jennifer Caldwell and Jean Seamons as the secretaries. Those women sustained to now assume these responsibilities are Marilyn Knutson as president, Natalie Golightly 1st Counselor, Lisa Vaughn 2nd Counselor, and Lana Duke and Jenni Oliverson as the secretaries. The bishop of this ward is Jody Shumway.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Casey and Julie Haws drove up from their California home to get the Haws home in shape for good weather visitors as the season opens up in Idaho. They came prepared for pulling weeds, shoveling where needed, recovering from snow debris and general spring housekeeping. All was not work as these two love their Mink Creek connections.
Some snow flurries didn’t discourage the ladies that belong to the Syring Camp of the Franklin Company of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers as they met at the home of Karen Erickson. She and Colleen Wilde were joint hostesses for the monthly session. The meeting was conducted by Captain Mary Ann Jepsen and she led these sisters in some pioneer singing. Karen shared a letter written by her great-great grandmother, Chloe Belle Fuller Beatty Randall as she recalled the life style of her growing up years. A luncheon was served and enjoyed, followed by a lessen from Lorraine Christensen describing pioneers homes from wagon boxes, to soddies and eventual homes as they set their roots into this part of the nation.
The roller coaster temperatures are keeping us all on alert. This is particularly true for those new babies that come in the early spring months — calves, lambs, kids, colts. Included is the newly hatched chickens or ducklings. With the cold days recently experienced the cute, fluffy cheepers need more than a heat lamp to survive. Some are being sheltered in a cardboard box nestled in a corner of the household kitchen. It is a reminder of how things were done in years past, before there were heat lamps.
A happy announcement – two babies have arrived in Mink Creek homes recently. Anna and Sundance Watts have a tiny girl, a bit over six pounds. Leigha and Kade Nicolls received a bouncy boy, weighing in at nine plus pounds. Both of these infants are the first babies in their respective families.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Daughters of Utah Pioneers meetings for April were held this past week. Cedar Tree Camp held their meeting on Monday April 11th at Afton Ralphs home. Those in attendance were Jean Malouf, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Afton Ralphs, Sue Beckstead, Susan Atkin, Linda Burton, Dolletta Roberts, and Brenda Porter. Susan Atkin gave the lesson on Pioneer Homes and Dwellings and she brought an actual brick used in one of them a lot of years ago. Afton Ralphs showed photos of early homes including the home of Harold B. Lee which was rebuilt by her family that she grew up in.
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the DUP held their meeting on April 11th also. It was held at Carolyn Smart’s home and we had 12 ladies in attendance. A history was given by Nola Garner on her Great-Grandfather Uriah Nephi Smart. The lesson on Pioneer Homes and Dwellings was given by Carol Mumford, assisted by Elizabeth Christensen, and also a history of Clifton was given by Edna Fuller. A light lunch of clam chowder and bread was served to Carol Mumford, DeAnn Bingham, Elizabeth Christensen, Nola Garner, Peggy Christensen, Teresa Wood, Elaine Patterson, Emma Jean Rider, Carolyn Smart, Carol Beutler, Edna Fuller, and Trenna Gailey.
We are currently expecting four new LDS mission calls in the Oxford Ward. Two of them have arrived. Congratulations to Fielding Mumford, son of Bishop Lincoln and Hollie, who will be serving in the Amazon jungle (WOW) in Peru beginning August 11th. The other newly called missionary just happens to be mine and Wayne’s granddaughter, Kori Ballif. Her parents are Robert and Kelly and she has been called to serve in Barcelona, Spain. Her beginning date is June 27th. She is so excited, and we miss her already! Because of the wonder of technology her brother Elder Matthew Ballif, currently serving in Florida, was able to join with the family and friends on Zoom when she opened her call.
Congratulations to Talon Reese, son of Jason and Jami Reese, on receiving his State FFA Degree. Lots of hard work went into that award!
The Dayton activity day girls made beaded bracelets this week. They were made with pony beads and heavy crochet cotton. The first row was the hardest and they all wanted to give up trying to get them started, but once they got going making them was actually fun and not too hard. 7 girls attended and they had Ritz bits with cheese for the treat.