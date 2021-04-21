Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Bishop Glen Kirkbride, First Counselor Robert Shipley, and Second Counselor Steve Jeppson of the Franklin First Ward were released by Stake President Darin Dransfield on Sun., April 11. Sustained as the new bishop was former high councilman, Brad Callister Wood, 63. A native of Taft, California, Bishop Wood is a home builder and has served previously as bishop in Wellsville. He and his wife, Becky, have lived in Franklin for 13 years, and are the parents of four sons and eight and a half grandchildren.
First Counselor Albin Veselka, 41, and his wife Jenee, are the parents of two girls and two boys. Veselka was raised throughout Idaho and is a traditional oil painter, who moved to Franklin with his family about four years ago from Rexburg, Idaho.
Dean Hansen, 34, was raised in Richmond and is the son of Sydney and Geraldine Hansen originally from Mink Creek. Hansen works at Trails West, and has lived in Franklin five years with his wife, the former Lacey Smith, a daughter, a son, and set of very active twin girls.
Boise’s television Channel 7 announcer, Brian Holmes, interviewed Tami Midzinski and Susan Hawkes on Wed., April 14, zeroing in on the day in 1860 our fair city of Franklin was officially settled. The news report aired online and during the regular broadcast to viewers all over the state noting the history and development of our surroundings. Discussing the origin of Franklin as Idaho’s first settlement, the names of some of the original settlers, and other claims to fame, Holmes highlighted the railroad, the telegraph, Idaho Days, and of course, the popularity of the lottery tickets sold in the borderline gas stations. It is fun to be noticed and receive a little notoriety as a little jewel in the Gem State, just by being ourselves!
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
When Kip and Christine Rawlings visited their sons in Texas in February 2021, it just happened to be during the ice storm that hit Texas with a furry. “It was like nothing they had ever seen before, and in Texas since around 1890,” said Christine. The road crews were not equipped with the right equipment, salt or other ways to deal with the snow and ice. Power was lost for days and many were without water for several weeks. They were staying with Kelly and his wife Kate and two children in San Marcos where the power would be on for an hour or two then off for four or five hours, intermittently for five days.
“I was cooking dinner in the oven when the power went off the first time,” Christine said. “Luckily they had a gas stove top so we were able to still prepare food although changing it up in a few ways.” After five days, the area was out of water, so the couple traveled an hour to Kolby's house in Fair Oaks, where they had both power and water. Kolby and his wife, Tiffany have four children. “The roads that day were horrible, with cars and semi’s off everywhere. Many people needed assistance as they had never dealt with harsh road conditions before and simply did not know how,” said Christine.
A third son, Riley, lives another hour away, in Boerne, with his wife, Maddison, and two children. They were without water for eight days and assisted many neighbors by sharing bottled water and showing them how to collect the snow or rain water for washing dishes and flushing toilets. “It was surprising when this was all such a new situation for so many. The lack of knowledge on how to handle the situation was a big deal. I had been taught my entire life to be prepared and to have food storage so my children were also prepared. But between Covid and this ice storm, more lessons were learned which will greatly help us in the future,” said Christine.
“For one thing, water is essential. Even if it’s not sanitary for drinking, some water storage is better than none. How to take care of sanitary needs of you and your family is important. Another area of learning came from thinking of how you would keep your family warm. Here in Idaho we have wood burning stoves and propane heat, and well-insulated homes.” She said in Texas the heat is primarily electric and there are no wood burning fireplaces and definitely the houses are not insulated for cold temperatures. Looking at generators and other sources to be prepared is important.
“Truly just listening to the guidance that our prophets have given to us for years to have enough food to feed your family for a few weeks at least, and to have gas in your cars,” she said. “Stores were mostly closed due to no power, but those that were open were emptied within hours. Gas stations were shut down due to no more gas, as trucks were unable to deliver. People were in a panic because they were not taught how to be prepared. It will be much more comfortable to be one that can share with others than to be the one in need,” said Christine. “It was a very good reminder and a learning experience for my family. One we will not soon forget.”
Kelly, Kolby and Riley all work for VIVINT and were sent to Texas to open the area up for the company.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
An adult book club has been organized to encourage reading thought-provoking books. The first meeting was held in March. Future meetings are set for the first Friday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Riverdale Resort Community Room. On April 30 they will discuss “Four Loves” by C. S. Lewis; on May 28 “The Jane Austen Society” by Natalie Jenner; and on June 25 “Live Not By Lies” by Rod Dreher. For more information about the book club, call 208-851-0886 or 208-240-4563.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
On the night of April 13 our valley was assaulted by a ferocious wind that continued for several hours. Windmills spun so fast that they looked ready to take off into space. Pets clamored to come indoors. Anything outside that was not anchored was relocated, and some even disappeared, having traveled some distance. The noise ceased about a bit before 1 a.m.
The walls of the foyer of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building look a bit bare lately. Gone are the historical plaques adorned with pictures of all the past bishops since the organization of this ward, in 1871. Gone are the postings of the awards in scouting and young women earned over many past years. These things have been stored, not tossed on the scrap heap. The plan is to replace them with suitable art work with the theme of Jesus Christ that will assist those attending to be mindful of the purpose of the structure, centered on Christ and His teachings.
Terrie McKay and her daughter Morgan Curtis flew down to Queen Creek, AZ, during the spring break. The oldest McKay son, Cody and his wife Kevyn enjoy the Arizona life style and Terrie and Morgan soaked it up. Cody works in sales for a roofing company and Kevyn has a photography business specializing in small wedding groups.
The spring break in Richfield, Utah, provided some days for the family of Jody and Laural Janke and their family to come home to Mink Creek. They spent Easter weekend with Laural’s parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson.
The LDS Wards of Mink Creek, Riverdale First and Riverdale Second have joined together for some fireside meetings. It is great and feels like the unity from years long ago when this was a frequent occurrence. These have taken place in the Riverdale building.
Tractors are busy in fields and the smell of fresh dirt is part of the season. There is a mix of sounds on our airwaves: the engines of the machinery, the call of both Canadian geese and sandhill cranes as they come back to the valley, the twittering of the smaller birds, the call of cow to calf, or ewe to lamb. These things enrich life “in the country.”
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Welcome home Elder Enoch Ward, from serving in the Texas San Antonio Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Enoch is the son of Larry and Jill Ward of Oxford.
Hannah Tolman, daughter of Elden and Heather Tolman, has also returned home recently. She has been serving in the Rochester New York Mission for the past 18 months. Welcome home, Sister Tolman! She is a member of the Clifton 2nd Ward.
Also from the Clifton 2nd Ward is newly baptized Grayson Taylor, son of Chad and Jen Taylor. Grayson was baptized on April 10.
Wayne and I are excited to announce the engagement of our son, Jeff, to Amelia Roberts. They are planning a June wedding. Jeff is a veterinarian in the Animal Medical Clinic and Amelia is a vet tech at the clinic, also.