Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Mink CreekPickleball night has started each Thursday, lasting at least as long as the outdoors is not very welcoming. Starting time is 6 p.m. in the recreation hall. All levels of performance, beginners and professional, all are welcome. Serious play will be at 7. Spectators are welcomed and cheering allowed.

Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox and their little boy, Desmond, enjoyed some days of warmth with no snow in California. They soaked up the spring flowers and the greenery, something that Annavelyn misses from her home in the Philippines. They toured Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate bridge, did family biking, the ocean, other touristy stuff, just down-time in every activity.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.