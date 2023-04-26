...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
Rural Route News - April 26, 2023
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
By CAROLYN SMART
Mink CreekPickleball night has started each Thursday, lasting at least as long as the outdoors is not very welcoming. Starting time is 6 p.m. in the recreation hall. All levels of performance, beginners and professional, all are welcome. Serious play will be at 7. Spectators are welcomed and cheering allowed.
Jesse and Annavelyn Wilcox and their little boy, Desmond, enjoyed some days of warmth with no snow in California. They soaked up the spring flowers and the greenery, something that Annavelyn misses from her home in the Philippines. They toured Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate bridge, did family biking, the ocean, other touristy stuff, just down-time in every activity.
The family of Jody and Laural Janke were able to spend a weekend with her parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. The snow was a bit limiting for outdoor activity, no soccer, no baseball, not even a picnic. They report having plenty of snow at their place in Teton, ID, just flatter terrain.
Eldon and Danita Wilcox have returned from serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the past year. They were located at the Priesthood Restoration Center in Harmony, PA. Even though the spring weather has been delayed they enjoyed a leisurely trip home, taking in various sites as they have driven across the nation.
The weather may not recognize this as a sign of spring. Families who raise chickens are moving forward with purchasing chicks. There are some that are adding ducklings to their flocks, both at the fluffy cute stage of life. These are not intended for the fun and cuteness we see in pictures of spring, but will become producers of the future. They will also need protection from the wildlife predators that are out and about with the warming weather.
We continue to have earth slides on our slopes, impossible to avoid with such super saturation of water. The change in color and texture that results in a slide appears like a scar on the landscape. We are still very active in the business of sandbagging and appreciate the spirit of helpfulness that is prevalent in our community.
RiverdaleThe Riverdale Second Ward Relief Society members have gathered together to work on their service project. About thirty of them met at the church to tie two quilts and assembled 40 newborn kits and 40 personal hygiene kits. These will be donated to new mothers in the country of Zimbabwe. Everyone enjoyed the refreshments to lighten the mood of the evening. The awesome service committee of Cindy Jimerson, Barbara Reynolds, and Shelley White organized the event and the gathering of supplies.
Riverdale has been having some mudslides here and there. A sizey one was on the Riverdale bluffs, north of the Bear River. The earth is laden with moisture and it doesn’t take much to move.
The enrichment night for Riverdale First Relief Society was a fun affair. Kaylee Greene and Katie Lucia put together a waffle bar with yummy toppings of buttermilk syrup and fresh fruit. Sixteen members came and made Mothers’ Day cards for residents of the Heritage Home. It was time well spent for all concerned.
Clifton/DaytonRichard and Mary Penrod took a much-needed vacation to St. George. They came back to Clifton just in time for ANOTHER snowstorm. Maybe they should have stayed another week! Is this winter ever going to end?
Congratulations to Megan and Travis Westover on the birth of their baby daughter who is being greeted at home by an older brother Thomas, and older sisters Julia, Serena, Ava, and Lily.
‘Tis the season for LDS mission calls. Tige Roberts from the Oxford Ward received his call to Equador. He is the son of Rand and Talina. Daniel Jones from the Clifton 2nd Ward received a service mission call. He is the son of Gary and Brittany. Trey Smith from the Clifton 1st Ward received his LDS mission call to San Bernardino California. He is the son of Jeremy and Katie.
The West Side Performing Arts Competition was held on April 13th at the Dahle Performing Arts Center. There were 16 musical and dance performances plus many art entries. Winners in the Piano Division were Hailey Sharp and Jazmin Christensen. Vocal Division winners were Britta Grimm and McKay Mumford. Instrumental Division winners were Tytus Christensen and Jackson Jones. Dance Division winners were Sesha Beckstead and Haley Cundick. Congratulations to all of them!
Hesston Geddes, son of Mike and Tristan of the Oxford Ward, is engaged to be married on May 4th in the Bountiful LDS Temple to Elle Wagoner. Congratulations to this couple.
I would like to pay tribute to a good friend, Thaya Gilmore, who recently passed away. She was a fellow Preston Citizen correspondent and wrote many Rural Route columns. Thaya gave me many ideas on what to write about and I really missed reading her items for several weeks when she became ill.
As I write this column today, Thursday, it continues to snow. Maybe we need another couple of jokes … ’Dachshund through the snow’. And ‘a cat’s resolution … none needed. I am already purrfect’.
