Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
LDS mission call #3 has arrived for the Oxford Ward. Congratulations to Max Mumford, son of Duke and Katie. He has been called to serve in the Oregon Eugene mission to leave home during July. Now this next missionary isn’t in the Oxford Ward, but she is our granddaughter who lives in Grace and The Preston Citizen has readers up there. Congratulations to Amber Mansfield, daughter of Shane and Daralyn, who will be leaving in August to serve in the California Ventura Mission. We miss her already!
Congratulations to Jessie Mariscal, daughter of Jennifer and Neto Mariscal of the Oxford Ward. She will be graduating this spring from West Side and has been awarded a volleyball scholarship to play in Yakima Washington. Jessie will join her sister Emma who plays on the same team.
The Dayton activity day girls tied a baby quilt this week. It was pieced with blue and yellow squares with some pink monkey blocks and some pink piggy blocks. It was tied with pink yarn. 5 girls attended and they had 3 cheese fishy crackers for a snack.
Legrand and Tami Leavitt taught a special gardening class on April 21st for members of the Oxford Ward. They are truly master gardeners!
The West Side High School Fine Arts Showcase was held on Thursday evening April 14th in the Dahle Performing Arts Center. Nancy Cox and JoDee Cook were in charge this year and there were 23 piano, vocal, instrumental, and dance participants and many art category participants. The winners in the Dance competition were Haley Wangsgard 1st and Addie Watterson 2nd. Instrumental winners were EmmaLee Campbell 1st and Travvon Dahle 2nd. Piano division winners were Carey Sant 1st and Haley Sharp 2nd. Vocal division winners were Natalie Lemmon and McKay Mumford, a tie for 2nd place, and Trey Smith 1st place.
The Easter Cantata in the Oxford Ward, held on Sunday April 17th was amazing. The youth speaker was Joey Hansen, and Elder Knackstedt, a local missionary, spoke. The Primary children sang “He Sent His Son” and “The Miracle,” the ward choir sang “Consider the Lilies” and the closing song was by the ward youth and Primary, “I Will Walk with Jesus.”
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
The Woodward’s Country Store Annual Easter Egg Hunt for ages 1-12 was held on Saturday, April 16, at the Weston City Park. Some of the eggs, along with the candy, contained raffle tickets for prize drawings held that day at Woodward’s Country Store after the hunt. The recipient of the ticket wrote their name and phone number on the ticket and put their ticket in the cup of the prize they wanted. Greta Woodward oversaw the event along with the help of her husband, Van, their children, grandchildren, and friends, filling the 8,000 thousand plastic, colored eggs. “We’d like to thank our sponsors, BJ’s in Preston, Brent Webb Construction in Weston, Marilyn Jensen, Billy Dance Trucking in Clifton, and to many others. Also thanks to the many helpers that placed the eggs in the park,” said Van. There were also prizes laying on the ground like bubbles, nerve guns, toys, sketch pads, hats, playdough, games, squirt guns, Barby dolls, gloves, dinosaurs, walking and dancing Llamas, and coloring books. “The kids had a blast,” said Van, who was excited to be able to have the event this year. “We owe its success to Greta with all of her planning and helpers.”
The Weston 1st and Weston 2nd Ward youth sorted through the plastic eggs after the hunt to prepare them for next year’s Easter Egg hunt. Both wards also held a Square Dance activity on Tuesday, April 19, learning how to square dance before they go to Trek in June. They had doughnuts and chocolate milk for refreshments. “They really got into the dance,” said Jennifer Roberts, Young Women’s President.
The Lamont and Julie Waldron family got together with their 8 children and 19 grandchildren from out of state at their family Apple Tree Park in Weston for an Easter Egg hunt and picnic on Saturday, April 16. “It was bad weather all week but then on Saturday it cleared up and we had good weather for traveling to and from and to be together outside,” said Julie.
The Lone Rock Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Friday, April 8, at the Weston church, The history was given by Stacy Bosworth on her direct line ancestor, Jacob Tueller, who helped build part of the town of Paris, Idaho, near Bear Lake, Utah. Stacy also showed a photo of a linen hardanger square tablecloth made in 1650 in Norway, made from carded and spun flax seed for the Artifacts. Jennifer Roberts gave a very interesting lesson on Pioneer Homes and Dwellings. They planned their Spring closing social for May. Refreshments were provided by Amy Bosworth serving Springtime frosted sugar cookies with sprinkles to the 9 members present.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
An Easter Sunday luncheon was served to the Latino Community in Franklin County after the Valley View Branch church worship service at the Whitney church building on Sunday, April 17. “We have really good cooks in the branch,” said Dal Sellers, Branch President. “We also had a very good camaraderie time mingling together afterwards.” The menu consisted of turkey, creamy potatoes, rice, gravy, several kinds of tossed salads, bean salads, rolls, fruit, cakes, cupcakes, punch and pop to drink.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
“I was happy with the annual Franklin City Easter Egg Hunt. The weather was perfect,” said Erin Munson, a resident who volunteered to plan and oversee the event this year in the Franklin City Park on Saturday, April 16. There were three age groups of egg hunters, 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9, numbering approximately 150 people who attended looking for the over 4,000 plastic colored eggs filled with candy along with 50 coupons from sponsors. Plus gold fish packs, Maverick gift cards, coloring books, squishy toys, and Popit Bracelets were among the eggs for the recipients to find. The Easter Bunny intermingled with the children having photos with him, a 16-foot bounce house was at the park and a list of the sponsors banner to thank them for their donations: They are: Trisa Hansen-Engel & Volkers Realty, Big J’s, Katie Purser with Let’s Play Music, Pebbles & Ry Custom Apparel, Jaycee Romrell with Academy Mortgage, Second Hansen Merchant, Oakdell Egg Farm, Incredible Concrete, Franklin County Lions Club, Hemmert Electric, Natasha Siepert-My Idaho Realtors, West Motor, Mavrick, and Pepperidge Farm.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The highlight of the celebration of Easter for the Ken and Pauline Keller family with their children and grandchildren and family friends Michael and Joy Ball of Preston. While dinner was cooking, they shared reading scriptures about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. For dinner, they served some of the food that was eaten during the Savior’s time. They had lamb, salmon, potatoes, vegetable salad, olives, dates, carrots, flat unleavened bread, and cheese and crackers, carrot cake with raisins and lemon bars. They had an Easter Egg hunt with the three great-grandchildren. The large plastic eggs were filled with assorted candies, games, and money.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
The Sara Mar Daughters of the Utah Pioneers went to the DUP Museum in Logan, Utah, for their monthly meeting, held on Thursday, April 14, reported Captain Katie Golightly. After the tour, the nine members returned to the Fairview Church building and had a catered luncheon of chicken and salad.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Young Women chose to organize and staff an Easter Egg Hunt at the Mink Creek Ballpark on the Saturday before Easter. The weather for several days prior was wet and snowy on a regular basis, but Friday brightened up and Saturday, though chilly, cooperated with their well laid plans. Children from families visiting our village over the weekend came as well as our Primary children. There were prizes, and plastic eggs filled with an assortment of candies. The area was separated into spots designated for certain age participants, ages 5 and under, not competing with ages 6 and over. Young Women leaders are Jody Rasmussen, Amy Baldwin, Lacey Christensen and ReNae Egley. Lots of smiles, lots of fun and lots of sugar consumed. A great activity.
Many of the family of Sheila Stephenson Rasmussen gathered in Mink Creek for her funeral. The services were conducted by her grandson, Trevor Rasmussen, who is currently serving as a counselor in the Mink Creek Ward. Sheila loved music and poetry, penning verses herself and much of this was shared with the congregation.
Easter Sunday those attending the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ward were treated with a special musical selection. The family of Kim and Twlonie Bullock formed a trio of violins to accompany Ramona Lower Hatchett singing “I Stand All Amazed.” Laurel Wilde and Linda Christensen spoke, giving messages appropriate to the season and life of Jesus Christ.
We have several people dealing with serious situations in their lives. A snowmobiling accident, a collision of a child and a running horse, a couple of residents recovering from surgeries. All recovering, but it takes time. Life is full of challenges that come unexpectedly.