Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
LaTienda’s Jody Gilliland had to turn away a hopeful fisherman from Utah on Wed., April 15, due to the new nation-wide restrictions on out-of-state sportsmen. On April 4, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game placed a temporary suspension on several types of non-resident hunting and fishing licenses, permits and tags due to coronavirus concerns. Gilliland explained that the restriction does not affect Idaho residents or licenses already purchased for the year. The purpose is to reduce traffic across state lines until the virus limitations are lifted.
Welcome back to the “snow birds” of our community who have returned for the warmer months. Robert and Sharon Wilkinson, Larry and Sondra Hobbs, Robert and Evelyn Saxton, Ronald and Pat Wilkinson, and Monte and Kay Moser are settled in their normal roosts. We love their presence back in town.
The developer of Maple Creek Ranches, Guy Arnell, reports that three-fourths of the properties in Phase II have been sold. This summer will see the paving of the road through that area and construction on three homes should begin. Nestled in the valley at the top of Maple Creek Road, the subdivision is fenced and ready for inhabitants, but Arnell expressed that the pandemic has cut into his summer scheduling. “Hopefully, by fall we can loosen the restrictions and enjoy getting together again.”
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
“The drop in gas prices during ‘A Stay at Home Order’ is like a bald man winning a comb.” Our car has now gotten five weeks to a gallon of gasoline! But, who’s counting? I guess we are! You would think that we drive a VW Beetle.
A former Clifton resident and son of Ron and Carol, Marcus Mumford, was held on April 18. Because of the COVID-19 virus, immediate family only attended the services. However, courtesy of amazing technological miracles, the rest of us were able to view it online via YouTube from Webb Mortuary. Many Clifton residents lined the road to the Clifton Cemetery to pay respects to the family as they traveled to the burial site.
This online technology amazes me. We were able to have a ”Zoom” meeting with our entire family, including a granddaughter who lives in Vermont. That experience, along with all of the school kids doing their classes online lately, makes us very grateful that life can still go on during these hard times.
What is your family doing to pass the time away with most everyone home? I’d love to share your ideas. Many of us need help. Wayne and I have been working on a 500-piece puzzle of Logan Utah in the fall, pre-automobiles...only the second puzzle we recall doing during the past 43 years. It is a beast! About 400 puzzle pieces too many!
Papa Jay’s is open now to go inside and shop. Deli items are still available to take out.
I think Alexa is getting tired of us asking “What day is it today?” “Until further notice the days of the week are now called Thisday, Thatday, Otherday, Someday, Yesterday, Today, and Nextday!”
My hair is almost long enough for pigtails!
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
To stay connected, the girls in the Weston 1st Ward were encouraged to read the Easter story. Drawings of Easter eggs to color were dropped off on doorsteps. The girls who colored the picture take a photo of it and shared with each other by text. One of the girls sang a song, recorded it and texted it to someone that she thought would be uplifted by it. Since the older girls’ group have cell-phones, they improvised on the “I Spy” game that they could play together back and forth while at home trying to figure out by the clues what room they were in. They also provided service by picking up trash around their house, or sewing masks at home and delivering them neighbors who didn’t have any masks. They also painted rocks and left them on the doorsteps of people throughout the community.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Wesley Talbot, son of Travis and Gina Talbot, went on a mission to Natal, Brazil. He came home March 28, 2020, with only six months left to fulfill his mission. “It’s a bitter sweet homecoming at a time for missionaries to feel comfortable. I was set to go for the two years. Even though it is great to see my family, I was sad to leave the people there,” said Wesley. He and the Elders were in quarantine for four days before he had to leave. He has two older sisters and a younger brother. Now home, while waiting to be reassigned or go back to Brazil, he is working on the family dairy farm in Winder, milking and feeding calves. “Even my grandparents who live close by couldn’t visit. I’ve learned that you just go with the flow, and trust in the Lord. Sometimes we have things that come up in our life that can be stressful. I just have to leave it in His hands and accept this is His plan for me right now,” he said.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Karl Knapp, has been attending BYU as a freshman majoring in Electronics Engineering but because the university closed due to the COVID-19 virus, he is at home with his parents Blair and Verlene Knapp in Mapleton. “I had a stressful week the week they announced that the school was closing and we were encouraged to go home. But I was able to finish the classes and to take the finals in April,” Karl said. Now home, he is helping his dad with Knapp Construction, as he did before going on his mission to Alabama. He returned from his mission in June 2019. “I was surprised at first that such a dramatic thing like the virus happened so quickly. But I am enjoying the online schooling as I have a schedule with the classes that fit with my working. It’s mainly a change of location for me,” he said.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
With students continuing their school studies via online with their teachers, Dawn Taylor and her team in the Extended Resource Room at the Oakwood Elementary School in Preston have been going to the school and work with their students from there, as "that is where all of my resource materials are,” said Dawn. Most of the teaching is handed out in hard copy packets weekly with the student’s name on them that go out with the school lunches. “I get a lot of texting with photos from parents of their students’ assignments from those packets so that I can grade them,” said Dawn. “I also call them and/or do a Facetime meeting with the parents. The most important thing in all of this is to have it be a positive experience for the students.” The extended resource teamwork with the students to advance their reading, written language and math skills, with pre-K to third grade level students. “At the beginning it was tough on all of us... it has been challenging to us all,” said Dawn. “We miss the kiddos. I think it’s working pretty well. I’m amazed at how well they are at what they are doing. I’m proud of them.” Everything is also going well at her household with her and her two daughters all still working. “Things haven’t changed that much for us at our house,” Dawn said.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Jessica Whitely, daughter of Mitch and Amy Whitely, came home early from attending Treasure Valley Community College, in Ontario, Oregon, because the school closed due to the virus. She was to graduate with an Associate of Arts two-year Degree in pre-pental hygiene. She has been playing volleyball for their team for the last two years. In the fall she will attend on a volleyball scholarship at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, Illinois, working on her four-year BA degree in Integrated Studies of Public Health and Nutrition.
Steven and Bonnie Erickson’s daughter, Leah, has been serving in a mission district in New Jersey since July 3, 2019. Her mission president moved all of the missionaries out of more populated areas into rural places just days prior to the government drones circulating over the city to see who was not obeying the order to stay inside. Now they can go out to exercise, breathe fresh air and enjoy the sunshine. She reports that she is busier in quarantine than before. She teaches on social media called FaithBook. They post videos and teach lessons like over Skype. They have met quite a few people and gave 19 lessons in this manner last week. Sister Erickson was made an STL (Sister Training Leader) helping the missionaries in her district with ideas to teach. She said she is glad she is able to stay in the mission field as it has opened more for teaching opportunities and the work has increased.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Kevin Watts, son of Kevin and Teresa Watts, entered the Argentina Cordova Mission on March 26, 2019. He came home one year later in April 2020. “I didn’t want to come home, yet I have to trust in the Lord. I did the best I could do with the time I served. I’m still praying about going back out or to be released,” said Kevin. If he chooses to go back to Argentina, he'll have to wait 1-1/2 years. It would be a couple of months before he can be reassigned in the states. “In the meantime, I am enjoying being with my family, following mission rules by keeping up standards, waiting for my quarantine to be over, and keeping in touch with converts by Instagram or texting them,” he said. He worked at IFA in Preston before he went on his mission and hopes to get a job and then go to school.
“I feel like my future is bright. My mission helped me with a lot of things I need to do and what’s most important. It helped me to focus on studies and teaching. Learning a new language helped me a lot to communicate with people teaching them the doctrine,” Kevin said. He is the youngest of two brothers and one sister.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The yellow school bus still makes a run, but instead of hauling our kids back and forth to school, it brings lunches to the center of our village, our only public parking lot. The expression on the children's faces as they see each other from safe distancing is priceless. Many waves and smiles, a time of reconnection, while parents remind them of the quarantine.
We are having the annual “rushing of the waters.” Mink Creek and all its tributaries are running high with the melting of the snow on our mountains. The sound of the swiftly moving water isn't too noticeable during daylight hours when activity and traffic contribute noise in the air. At night that same sound is music in the stillness. Bear River seems happy to receive the extra water and Station Creek adds its share a little further down the waterway.
College kids are home. Some had chosen to return nearly a month ago, others were staying in their college digs, studying online and hoping for a return to 'normal.' That didn't happen, but the end of their semester has arrived to send them back to home base, or possibly summer jobs.
Candy Longhurst has been happy to have daughter McKinley home from ISU. Tiffany L. Wheeler and baby Hudson have come down from Parma, ID, to add to the ranks. They have been getting their home grounds ready with garden prep, cleaning out strawberry plants and raspberry canes, enjoying some warm days together with all this exercise that is available on their farm. Another descriptive word would be 'work.'
Davanie Ostler, daughter of Stuart and Alona Ostler is an active performer with Cheer Force. This group went to Portland, OR, over a month ago and they took second place in their section. They were also awarded a bid to Summit - the Olympics version in the cheering world. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions this event was canceled. That doesn't stop us from being proud of Davanie's accomplishments.
Our teenage girls, unable to get together, devised a cupcake contest. Each in their own homes baked and decorated cupcakes. They took pictures of the results and shared the photos with each other in texts. Just one more way to stay in touch and every household benefited from having a special treat from the young women's efforts.