Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Clifton/DaytonSome Dayton news to report! Kaden Telford, son of Tyler and Lain from the Dayton Ward, has received his LDS mission call to serve in Costa Rica. He leaves in July. Congratulations Kaden! Kajia Fuller from the Clifton 2nd Ward has also received her LDS mission call to serve in Brazil. She is the daughter of Curt and Tawna. Congratulations to Kajia!

Our grandson, Matthew Ballif, sang in the Saturday evening session of LDS General Conference with the institute choir from Utah State University. There were many rehearsals along with a trip to the Conference Center two weeks ahead for a “dress rehearsal” where they rehearsed in the actual choir seats. On the day of the performance they arrived early for a rehearsal with the lights and television cameras. I didn’t realize how much planning and rehearsals were involved. Matthew was excited to be able to participate and we were excited to be able to see him there.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.