Clifton/DaytonSome Dayton news to report! Kaden Telford, son of Tyler and Lain from the Dayton Ward, has received his LDS mission call to serve in Costa Rica. He leaves in July. Congratulations Kaden! Kajia Fuller from the Clifton 2nd Ward has also received her LDS mission call to serve in Brazil. She is the daughter of Curt and Tawna. Congratulations to Kajia!
Our grandson, Matthew Ballif, sang in the Saturday evening session of LDS General Conference with the institute choir from Utah State University. There were many rehearsals along with a trip to the Conference Center two weeks ahead for a “dress rehearsal” where they rehearsed in the actual choir seats. On the day of the performance they arrived early for a rehearsal with the lights and television cameras. I didn’t realize how much planning and rehearsals were involved. Matthew was excited to be able to participate and we were excited to be able to see him there.
The Oxford Ward held their ward conference on Sunday March 26th with a “linger longer” held afterwards in the ward cultural hall. This meal was just like a regular ward party. The hall was full of hungry ward members. We were served sloppy joes along with salads and desserts provided by ward members. Everyone ‘lingered longer’ and enjoyed visiting with each other.
Well, I need to mention the blessed snow we have been, and continue to receive, in our community. I had several days where I would hear creaking sounds in our ceiling that I knew shouldn’t have been there. Our grandsons — Matthew, Brenden, and Ammon — came over late one Saturday night and proceeded to shovel off our roof. Afterwards they jumped off of the roof into very deep piles of snow which, three weeks later, are still there. Needless to say, we have no access to our front door, sidewalk, or our front porch. Will it ever melt??? We also lost part of our large cow barn which caved in. Our daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Bob Ballif, also lost a barn at their farm courtesy of the heavy snow.
Joke time……….we need it. How much does Santa pay to park his sleigh? Nothing, it’s on the house!
Mink CreekDavid and Melanie Law were more than a little surprised when they came up to check on their Mink Creek home. The Laws live in Kaysville, UT, and have had to deal with the onslaught of snow being received along the Wasatch Front. They expected to find snow in Idaho, just not quite so much.
The community youth had planned a sledding party to take place on the hills of the Iverson family. The excessive snow caused a cancellation of this event. But that didn’t mean it was forgotten. There are an abundance of slopes in this locality and a couple of weeks later the sledding party happened, in a different spot, but with all the laughter, bumps and bruises that go along with this winter activity.
The Young Men and Young Women organizations combined for a Sunday fireside at the church house to listen to the broadcast featuring Elder Gerrit Gong. They indulged in a pancake supper with multiple toppings of choice prior to the broadcast.
Dual birthdays were celebrated by the McKay and Erickson families since Karen Erickson and daughter Terrie McKay share the same birthdate. All of the Erickson children: Bryan and Shannon Erickson of Wellsville, UT, Terrie and Paul McKay of Mink Creek, Julie and Todd Kunz of Idaho Falls, and Connie and Adam Westenskow of Logan — gathered at Maddox Restaurant in Brigham City, along with some of the grand children — to do the birthday thing and add some extra joy with Karen’s recent recovery from a hospital stay, due to breaking both arms.
We have no evidence of green growth poking up through the many inches of snow to indicate the arrival of spring. However, some of our winged friends have arrived. The long-legged sandhill cranes look a little out of place as they attempt to stride over the snow. The chickadees are busy seeking a cleared spot that might offer some bit of old growth or seed. Our eagles haven’t left and continue to keep a watchful eye up and down the length of our valley. It all provides encouragement that the season is only delayed, not canceled.
RiverdaleThe Riverdale First Book Club have been reading the book Hannah Coulter by Wendell Berry. They got together at the Ward building to share ideas and discuss how they felt about the book. Would they recommend it to a friend?
Riverdale Second’s Young Women have been creating special journals with the intention of using them as they listen to the General Conference sessions this first weekend of April. They also gathered to make banana bread and zucchini bread at Tiara Reeder’s home. Food and fun are a perfect pair.
The service project for Zimbabwe of the Relief Society is going forward. Many of the items needed are already underway towards completion before the delivery date.
With the receding snow from the sides of the roads through the community it is revealing a number of carcasses of wildlife that have met their demise during these months of heavy snowfall. The deer total the largest number, but they are not the only ones, turkeys here and there, an occasional raccoon.
