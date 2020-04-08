Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
With the worldwide threat of COVID-19 a reality, those missionaries who are serving outside of the United States from Franklin are on their way home. Elder Nathan Tolbert, Elder Britten Atkinson, and Elder Jesse Perkins may still receive assignments stateside after their 14-day self-isolation at home. Elder Javen Chatterton will be released for medical reasons, but Elder Brock Fuit, son of John and Tammy Fuit, is recovering from his surgery and hoping for a new assignment following physical therapy. Elder Jacob Crosgrove is at his 21-month service in Kansas so will be returning for good. Mixed emotions fill their hearts as they leave the people they have come to love and serve. Elder Staley, Regional Representative, has recommended that only parents pick up their missionaries from the airports to reduce the crowds and lessen contact.
Schools are closed, churches have shut their doors, sports activities have ground to a halt, and many employees are working from home to avoid additional contact. Now the challenge lies within the homes to preach, teach, and stay well. The Wade and Kathleen Perkins family has 10 children to accommodate. Kathleen finished up spring break then organized in her family room to schedule study sessions. Teachers are sending curriculum online to help her with her kindergarten through high school students. Lunches have been prepared in Preston and delivered to the stake center in Franklin, for grab-and-go pickup. Wade owns a cleaning business and can take some children with him on occasion to get hands-on experience and learn the value of work. They will survive.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
6 a.m. and the alarm wakes me up – it’s Groundhog Day AGAIN!! I always loved that 1993 Bill Murray movie, and now I feel that we are all starring in it. It’s COVID-19 Quarantine Day AGAIN!! I wonder how many more weeks…months?...we will be re-living this nightmare. I am already beginning to look like a shaggy dog with my hair condition and no beauty salon available. However, I don’t color my hair so there are no dark roots involved that need attention, too. My husband has some clippers he used to use on his cows. If this goes on too long I will see what he can do for it.
Many families in Clifton and Oxford are using crayons or markers to color Easter eggs to hang in their windows. The week before Easter the kids, with the help of their parents, will drive around and count the eggs for this year’s annual Easter egg hunt.
There was a wonderful article in the latest “LDS Living” featuring our own Dee Boyce and his wonderful pioneer museum next door to his home. This was beautifully written by Preston Citizen writer, Thaya Gilmore. If, and when, this quarantine gets lifted I would suggest you pay Dee a visit. He loves to take people through that special home.
Welcome home to Clifton 2nd Wards Elder’s Preston Clawson, Enoch Ward, and Hesston Geddes from their missions. They were all released early because of the COVID-19 virus, and hopefully, they can return to their missions soon. Also home are Elder Ron and Sister Carol Mumford. They were able to serve their complete mission.
Wayne and I got out of our house for a few minutes and drove to Papa Jay’s where Kelly brought us out our pre-ordered lunch and we then drove to the Clifton Park and sat in the car and ate it. It was delicious. A person can only eat so many home-cooked meals!
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
When an anonymous family in the Banida/Winder Ward left a bag of potatoes on the doorstep of all the families in the area, Jonna Clements got online and looked up new recipes with potatoes. She learned that yeast could be made out of potatoes that tastes like a sour dough bread. She has also been posting and sharing recipes on the Winder Ward facebook page. “It’s been a fun way for us in the ward that has given us an avenue to keep connecting during this time,” Jonna said.
Elder Kyle Atkinson, son of Alan and Andrea Atkinson, came home from his mission to Goiania, Brazil, on March 31, after serving 17 months there. In addition to proselyting he helped people with their moving. To protect him from the coronavirus, he and his companion were instructed to buy food for three days and stay home. Shortly after he was informed he was leaving. “It was a shock,” Kyle said. He is still on the two week isolation period but he’s not one to just stay in the house. He is helping neighbors he worked with before his mission by feeding calves and fixing tractors — things he can do without being around others. He also helps his three siblings: a senior, a 10th grader and 8th grader, with their online school. He looks forward to finishing his mission in October by being reassigned, then going to college at Utah State University. “Just because I am not wearing my missionary badge, I still follow the mission rules by having scripture study, prayer and being an example. I know God looks out for us and this is according to His plan for me,” said Kyle.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
Elder Hunter Hollist, son of Japen and Linda Hollist, only had a four-day notice that he was to leave the Hawaii Honolulu Mission. He was there for 17 months before being released March 23. “This was just another transfer but to home. When you come home, it’s quite an adjustment,” said Hunter. “It’s definitely a change, but I’m finding things to do and still follow the missionary rules... but now I wear regular clothes, instead of putting on a white shirt and tie.” At first there were no restrictions, he said, then came social distancing but they could still do street contacting. After he left missionaries were put on lock down, he said. He served in seven areas with 15 companions. He was able to do service projects weekly pulling weeds, landscape work, painted houses, helped clean people’s houses, cut branches, and picked avocado and fruit from trees. They traveled by car as there we six islands in his mission. When he was transferred, they flew him to his new area. “I had a great mission. By serving a mission, you receive the experiences you need. You learn that God is in control, and it’s in His hands. I had my mission time crunched by serving 24 months into 17 months,” he observed. He feels his future plans as far as his social life, college or jobs have come to a halt because of the virus. But he also sees it as an invaluable time to plan what he wants to do. The original plan was to go to school and go into the construction business. Hunter came out of isolation on April 4. “Jesus Christ is the head of this church. He’s in charge. He knows what will happen. Because of this experience, I have gained a lot of peace with that knowledge, that we don’t need to worry. It’s all according to God’s plan. The Lord’s will,” he said.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The girls in the Cub River Ward bowling at Pop N’ Pins in Preston on March 3. On March 10, the older girls met and filled a bottling jar with paper slips on which they wrote their favorite quotes, favorite scriptures, and plans for the future and placed them in their bottle. They had pizza, popcorn, and peach rings for refreshments. The younger girls painted on canvas in acrylics copying a painting of a cactus against a sunset that one of the girls brought.
Weston
BY THAYA GILMORE
In February, Weston 2nd Ward Priests Advisor Jon Reeder said his young men toured Trails West Trailers in Preston for a career exploration night. They also had an activity on how to grill a hamburger at the church.
Nate Woodward, Deacons Advisor, said that since he leads the pep band at West Side High School, the boys attended the basketball games with him. Another night the leaders made pizzas from scratch, at Travis Ashby’s house, the counselor in the bishopric over the Deacons.
Corina Olson, specialist for the younger girls, in the Weston 2nd Ward, had a cupcake wars on March 3. Stacy Egley, a member in the ward taught the girls cake decorating. The leaders made the cupcakes and the girls decorated them with frosting, candy, and sprinkles. The cupcakes were judged by the leaders, then enjoyed. The older girls made an invitation for each girl to join them for a spa night. On March 10 the young women enjoyed a spa night hosted by older girls. They had foot massages, nail painting and face masks. Treats served were fruit kabobs, chips, and doughnuts.
Dayton
BY THAYA GILMORE
Fifteen Priests in the Dayton Ward, had a snow camp in February. Six camped overnight in tents; the others were on the basketball team and couldn’t stay overnight. They all enjoyed cooking meals over the campfire, said Robert Hendrickson, advisor.
The Deacons planned to learn how fly fish, said Mark Roberts, Deacons Quorum Advisor. They attached a scripture to boxes of Ding Dongs and delivered them to nine houses in their ward area. They also took a turn at cleaning the church building.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
With a couple of boys on the West Side High School basketball teams, Connor Nielsen and Ryan Lemmon, and Matt Groll on the wrestling team, Greg Bingham, said the young men in their ward supported the boys at the games in February.
Ryan Nelson, said the ward’s Deacons discussed what Patriarchal blessings are and the purpose of receiving them.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Be of good cheer, this most recent snowstorm is only spring, approaching in Idaho syle. Those shivering birds are actually right on schedule: robins, red-winged black birds, even the buzzards., which have been thoroughly enjoying the recent winds as they spread those big black wings and sail back and forth, with the added boost in the gloomy sky.
Two couples have adjusted their marriage plans and are now Mr. and Mrs.
River McKay, daughter of Sharla and Lin McKay, and Hunter Morgan decided to elope to some warmer territory. Benjamin Seamons, son of Jennifer and Jeff Seamons, went to the east coast, the groom at his wedding to Mollie Collins of North Carolina. His parents were able to go and witness this occasion.
The four missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Mink Creek Ward, have returned home, with the coronavirus quarantines in place. Elder Walter Iverson was serving in the Dominican Republic, Sister Shae Donaldson, serving in the Paraguay Asuncion Mission, Elder Noah Daines in the Michigan Lansing Mission, and Elder Matthan Daines in the Georgia Atlanta Mission.
Amazing what can be done in these ‘haven’t done this before” times. A baby shower turned into a virtual baby shower, with guests viewing and participating on-line. This was for Cynthia and Justin Longhurst, whose first baby is due in May.
One thing that doesn’t happen on-line, the birth of a baby. Mink Creek’s population has increased by one with the birth of another son to Natalie and Jamie Forbush. He came a little later than planned and put on a little weight, weighing in at a bit over nine pounds. Both mother and son doing well at this time.
The recent earthquakes was felt in Mink Creek, but those experiencing it seem to be selective. Several people, dwelling in the same house, usually report that only one or two felt the tremors. No evidence of damage has been reported. There were some sheep and goats out on the highway, but no one reported that incident having any connection with the earthquakes.