Whitney/Valley View

The Whitney Ward and Valley View branch gathered for a Pioneer Day dinner outside under the church pavilion on Saturday, July 23, on a beautiful warm day. They had roasted chicken, Dutch Oven potatoes, green salad, rolls, root beer, and Fat Boy ice cream for dessert. The children enjoyed jumping in the bounce house while the adults visited. For the program, several people shared stories about their pioneer ancestors. “It was a beautiful day because there was a good crowd, it was wonderful weather, the food was delicious, and we could visit. We really enjoyed it,” said Carmelita Rengifo, a Valley View Branch member.

