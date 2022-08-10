Whitney/Valley View
The Whitney Ward and Valley View branch gathered for a Pioneer Day dinner outside under the church pavilion on Saturday, July 23, on a beautiful warm day. They had roasted chicken, Dutch Oven potatoes, green salad, rolls, root beer, and Fat Boy ice cream for dessert. The children enjoyed jumping in the bounce house while the adults visited. For the program, several people shared stories about their pioneer ancestors. “It was a beautiful day because there was a good crowd, it was wonderful weather, the food was delicious, and we could visit. We really enjoyed it,” said Carmelita Rengifo, a Valley View Branch member.
Mapleton
The Mapleton Ward hosted a Pioneer Day activity on Saturday, July 23, starting with a Fun Run. They had an enjoyable time going on a hayride and cooling off in a dunk machine. Breakfast was cooked by the Bishopric. The Young Women held their annual fundraising dinner to raise money for their activities and camp funding. They served grilled pork, homemade root beer, salads, and desserts.
Marie Knapp and her three oldest children went to Nauvoo the week of July 4. They visited Winter Quarters, Haun’s Mill, Independence, Liberty Jail, the houses in Nauvoo, Carthage Jail, and went to the temple. They also went to the Nauvoo Pageant. ”This was our first time to visit these places,” said Marie. “It was so good to be there.”
Linrose
The Young Women had an overnighter at a home in Fish Haven, Idaho, on July 26 and 27, for their Girl’s Camp. They played at Bear Lake for their activity.
Glendale
The Young Women stayed at a house in Paris, Idaho, for their Girl’s Camp June 2-4. They went to Bridgerland Adventure Park, a climbing and rope obstacle course in Garden City where they went on a ZIP Line, went on a giant swing drop, and went down the tube slide. They had Walking Tacos, Tin Foil dinners and S’mores for meals. They also played bad mitten, Phase 10 as well as fun night games, and did crafts. They made bracelets and a string craft on one of the days. “Of course we got a raspberry shake. It was lots of fun!” remarked Cami Parkinson, Young Women’s Secretary.
Franklin
Welcome to new move-ins in Franklin, Brian, Ame DeCanter and their son Greyson, who moved from California.
The last day of the Franklin Summer Reading Program was on Wednesday, August 3. They picked out a free book after the children turned in their books, bags, and reading logs. The children were encouraged to wear outfits that they could get wet. The Franklin City Park sprinklers were turned on and the children ran through them. They had Fruit Snacks for refreshments.
Due to the two hay stacks that caught fire in Franklin last week, the residents were asked to take water turns on odd and even days to help conserve and build up the city water supply.
Since the youth in the Franklin Stake went on Trek this year, the Franklin Stake Relief Society Presidency encouraged the sisters of Franklin Stake to do their own Trek! “We encouraged the sisters to search an ancestor and work on three strengths that their chosen ancestor may have had in the areas of Mental Strength, Physical Strength, and Spiritual Strength. They were asked to see where their Trek was leading them,” outlined Penny Dalley, Stake Relief Society Secretary. “In April we took each ward a bracelet on a card for each sister that had the scripture Philippians 4:13. We wanted the sisters to find their strengths and to know that Christ is their strength and we can do all things through Him.”
On Thursday, July 21, they held their Mini-Trek in the Franklin City Park. They had a program featuring two speakers, Jenny Ray, and Joann Palmer, who told about their experiences and how they grew in faith after searching out their ancestors. A musical number “Be Still My Soul” was sung by Ami Phillips with Caitlyn Schmidt at the keyboard. Another musical selection by the Darren and Lisa Cole family who each played a string instrument played “Come, Come Ye Saints.” Amber Willie from Malad, Idaho, was the guest speaker. She talked about trials and hardships and how relying on the Lord has helped her family through difficult times.
Each ward set up a station around the pavilion area with the pioneer activity of their choice. After the program the sisters visited the 13 different stations. There was also a humanitarian quilt set up for those who wanted to quilt on it. The stations were pioneer games, pioneer foods, pioneer candies, videos of sisters telling about their Trek experiences, archery, vinegar making, Tortillias, rag rugs, the Art of Discovering your Discipline, for emergency preparedness how to build a fire without matches, pioneer recipes, and Dutch Oven Cobbler. “My favorite stations were the Taster’s Tables that we could sample the rice pudding with cinnamon and raspberries, baked cabbage, raisin filled cookies, how to make hard honey candy, and how to make apple cider. The Spanish Branch made tacos with salsa, cheese and sour cream,” offered Kim Wright, from the Franklin 1st Ward. The final station was on Building a Strong Foundation through the Temple. Penny outlined: “The wards had such great stations! We had dirt from the Smithfield Temple Grounds and each of the sisters filled a small bottle with the dirt. We had Cornbread and butter for a treat. It was really a beautiful evening filled with wonderful speakers and awesome activities! It was a fabulous evening! We had a great time!”
Mink Creek
Mink Creek Ward members fulfilled a service assignment to the Ogden Cannery of the Church Welfare system. Two groups drove down, the early morning crew to be there at 6 a.m. On this shift were Mike and Mary Ann Jepsen, David Wilde, Terry Westerberg, Drew Ford and his grandson Patrick, and Bishop Paul McKay. A smaller group took over at 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m: Clare and Linda Christensen, Richard and Vickie Free, Clifford and LaDawn Jensen and Jonia Jackson. Both crews prepared green beans for canning.
Ken and Lauren Nash have been up from Solvang, CA. Lauren is a granddaughter of Louis and Eleanor Engels and has always considered Mink Creek as her second home when the Engels purchased a spot in Mink Creek years ago. Our community as a whole got a visit this time when Ken and Lauren spoke in the LDS Ward meeting.
The Ross family, Ken and Jean were happy to have a visit from Jean’s brother and family. They are David and Melinda Durfee of Orem, UT, and their daughter Samantha.
Elder Charles Iverson has completed his At-Home MTC here and has begun the next step in training at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, UT, before he departs for the Philippines, Bacolod, Mission.
Recently, with storm clouds approaching and a hay crop in the open, friends and neighbors gathered to help Jamie and Natalie Forbush get those precious hay bales in the barn before the rain was unleashed. Around here, when there is an emergency many hands reach out to help, it has been that way for nearly 150 years.
Alex and Donna Huxford spent a few days with his uncle Richard and Vickie Free. Alex spent several summers on the Free Ranch in his teen years. Now the Huxfords live in Stansbury Park, UT. Alex is a defensive coach for the Stansbury Park high school football team. He is also the Varsity Basketball coach for the girls’ team when that season begins.
Clifton/Dayton
Congratulations to Shantae and Michael Hartvigsen on the safe arrival of baby McCoy. Big sister Jenny is very excited to have this baby brother!
Lunch Bunch was held on Monday August 1st with three ladies enjoying visiting and a delicious lunch. Attending were Linda Burton, Susan Atkin, and Carolyn Smart.
Oxford Ward has three new families, recent move-ins to Clifton. They are Cody and Ashly Buttars and their little girl Brooklynn, Jacob and Allyson Campbell and their children Copen, Pyper, and Bexli, and Missy Mumford. Welcome to Clifton! Missy lived in Clifton for many years before defecting to BYU Cougar country. She has since repented and moved home! She has another name she is known by……Moff!
Sacrament Meeting in the Oxford Ward was the missionary farewell of Elder Fielding Mumford. He welcomed the large congregation to the “Mumford family reunion.” Oxford Ward currently has three missionaries in the Provo Missionary Training Center – Sister Kori Ballif, Sister MaKayla Hatch, and Elder Max Mumford. Elder Fielding Mumford will join them soon.
Oxford Ward had their annual summer party on August 2nd. Hamburgers, hot dogs, Dutch oven potatoes, salads, and cookies were served to many ward members and friends, games were played, and the annual ward photo was taken by a drone hovering over the park.
The Dayton Ward activity day girls made dream catchers. They took some medal or plastic rings, wrapped them in colorful fabrics and then used fishing line to make the center webbing adding some pretty beads to make them super fun. They learned a lot about dexterity. Fruit snacks were the treat.
Riverdale
This past weekend the El Shabdai Sanctuary and Refuge, located in Riverdale and operated by Mike and Cathy Bienert, held a one-day event for women. The guest speaker was Gloria Bagley with the topic of “The Flip-Side of Fear.” Ms. Bagley provided notes on her presentation so that those listening would be able to reflect on the thoughts later in their personal time. Fifteen women attended this event, coming from Pocatello, Garden City, Preston and Downey. They enjoyed a lovely lunch prepared by Cathy, while visiting and becoming acquainted. Events of this nature are held at the end of each month during the summer. The next one will be on August 27th.
Riverdale 1st Ward Relief Society has scheduled an activity suitable for the time of year. On Augusts 11st they will have guest speakers covering such subjects as organization, self care, cleaning, etc. As the fall season approaches and school begins families return to their more normal patterns and expectations. The title of the evening is “Fall Into Routine” and there will be something for everyone as the summer months close down.