Clifton/DaytonNola Smart Garner, almost 85 years old and from the Clifton 2nd Ward, passed away on August 8th after a six month battle with cancer. Nola is Wayne’s sister, my sister-in-law, wife of Gary (deceased) and mother to Lynn, Danny, Janis and David (deceased). She has lots of grandkids and great-grandkids who will miss her. We send our sympathies to her large family. Nola’s funeral will be on Saturday August 19th.
Some of our residents have been tripping (pun intended) lately. Attending a wedding in the Bahamas were Curtis and Jackie Tripp, Logan and Breanna Tripp, and Cody and Kyree Tripp.
Josh and Je’lana Burnett are new parents of a baby girl born on July 29th. Her name is Josette and siblings at home to spoil her are Zoey, Mira, Sophie, and Tristan. They are members of the Oxford Ward.
Elder Daniel Jones is a service missionary from the Utah Ogden Service Mission and a local missionary from the West Side. He has created a “West Side Missionaries” group on Facebook where he has listed all of the current missionaries from Weston, Dayton, Clifton, and Oxford. It lists 43 missionaries as of August 1st and 13 with current calls to begin service shortly. Elder Jones is the son of Gary and Brittany Jones from the Clifton 2nd Ward. Thank you, Elder Jones, for creating this very interesting group. It is open for all to view it. 56 is an amazing number of missionaries from the West Side!!! We are so proud of our youth!
Mink CreekThe family of Angelo and Karissa Crosland gathered at the home of his parents, Robert and Phee Crosland to celebrate the blessing of Angelo and Karissa’s first baby. This daughter was named Elsie Ann Crosland. All together there were 45 family members present, coming from Utah, Idaho, Colorado and Washington, D.C. Armando is the brother employed back east he has since returned after a couple of weeks of vacation time in Idaho.
With school days rapidly approaching nationwide, it has been a time for family connections, cousin play time, before going back to studies. Such was the case for Wynn and Cecelie Costley. Their bunch came together to celebrate a birthday for Cecelie and to have one last session with Hannah Costley Singleton and her sons, Grey and Samuel, before they returned to El Dorado, AR.
Kim and Sam Daines have been up from Lehi, UT, to spend some days with her mother, Judy Clark and other family members.
Drew Erickson spent the rodeo weekend with his parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. He enjoyed the “cooler temperatures” of Idaho, compared to his current home in Tempe, AZ. Rodeo weekend is the time for many Preston High class reunions and this was the 30th year for the Class of 1993, Erickson’s graduating class. From all reports it was well attended and it was fun reconnecting.
Kurt and Margret Iverson took their family to Mexico for a late summer get-away, timing it before fall sports practices kicked in for their son Conner at PHS. The Iversons have been gathering around as well. Walter and Andrew and their wives will be heading back to college soon at BYU in Provo, UT. Alexis and her husband are still located in Colorado. Johnny and Gabby are in the Rexburg area. That covers the family except for Elder Charles, who is serving a mission in the Philippines.
There are reports of moose and elk showing up for spectators in our canyons. This doesn’t mean that deer aren’t seen, those sightings are on a more regular basis and cause less excitement.
4H projects are in their final stages as participants wind things up to present at the Franklin County Fair in the next few days. Kids, animals and other projects are down to the final stages.
RiverdaleAbout seventeen women came home from a Relief Society activity with the Riverdale First Ward with beautiful floral arrangements and happy smiles. The group went to Floral Woods Farm, located in Riverdale, and were hosted by Lexie Genho who specializes in beautiful blooms at their greenhouse. The ladies were responsible for bringing their own vase, or at least a quart canning jar, to transport their selections back to their homes. Kylie Green, the Enrichment leader for their ward, and Katie Lucia, Relief Society 2nd Counselor, arranged this evening. The weather cooperated with no thundershowers.
Elder Tanner Sharp of the Riverdale Second Ward has recently returned from missionary service. He is the son of Tom and Jane Sharp and has been serving in the Washington, Yakima, Mission, speaking English. Tanner will be headed to the University of Arizona in Tucson for school in not too many weeks. Welcome home, Elder Sharp.
