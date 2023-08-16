Support Local Journalism

Clifton/DaytonNola Smart Garner, almost 85 years old and from the Clifton 2nd Ward, passed away on August 8th after a six month battle with cancer. Nola is Wayne’s sister, my sister-in-law, wife of Gary (deceased) and mother to Lynn, Danny, Janis and David (deceased). She has lots of grandkids and great-grandkids who will miss her. We send our sympathies to her large family. Nola’s funeral will be on Saturday August 19th.

Some of our residents have been tripping (pun intended) lately. Attending a wedding in the Bahamas were Curtis and Jackie Tripp, Logan and Breanna Tripp, and Cody and Kyree Tripp.


