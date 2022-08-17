Clifton/Dayton
Dayton’s activity day girls made darling plastic canvas baskets in anticipation of school starting. Oreo cookies were the treat.
There was a wonderful heavy rain storm about a week ago and last night (Wednesday) a beautiful rain and lightning storm for our viewing. It was nice to have the weather cool down for a few days.
I will share an embarrassing moment with you. I took my favorite shirt out of the clothes basket and put it on……….not realizing it was inside out! I proceeded to attend a DUP meeting where not one of my friends pointed out my folly. I discovered it half way through the meeting! Thanks to those who noticed but were nice enough to quietly assume I always dressed that way!
Mink Creek
The heavy rains of a few nights ago found us with mixed feelings. The need for moisture is constant, but the timing might present problems. Some had freshly mowed hay lying in windrows in the fields, others had barely gotten their bales into the barn. Still others were in the middle of grain harvest and the rain put a quick stop to that. It is all part of the risks of farming, and recognized as such. The lightning and thunder got everyone’s attention.
Katharine (Keller) and Leon Noorda are soaking up some time at the Keller Apartments. Their daughter Katrina has been with them, along with some grandchildren. Keller family summers in Mink Creek have been a tradition for many years.
During the August Testimony Meeting, Madelaine Erickson, age 8, daughter of Jasmine and Miles Erickson, was welcomed as the newest member of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had been baptized and confirmed the day before at the Preston North Stake Center.
Elder Wynn Costley and Sister Cecelie Costley spoke in the Mink Creek Ward, reporting on their experiences while serving in the Salt lake City Temple Square Mission. Those serving in that particular mission are young ladies from around the world, adept at foreign languages, to speak with visitors to Temple Square. The Costley’s children and grandchildren were all able to gather for this homecoming. The timing was perfect for their daughter Hannah Singleton and her two sons are visiting in Mink Creek for their annual summer month in Idaho. The Singletons live in Arkansas.
There is a new headstone in the Mink Creek Cemetery, recognizing a death long past. During this summer reunion of the Mink Creek Originals, the project of a headstone for Engeborg Glysing was presented. Bruce Crane, unofficial Mink Creek history authority, told the story of the Glysing family.
In the early days of the settlement Sister Glysing came from Denmark — a widow with six children. Their name was anglicized to be Gleason. In the cemetery records Crane had discovered the burial of two Gleason sons, George and Gideon, who had drowned. Their primary classmates had raised money for a headstone for the boys. In the records Crane found another sister buried beside the boys, but with no marker. The Originals donated money for a stone for the sister. The effort came to completion recently in a small ceremony on a beautiful day. Engeborg Mary Dores Gleason is not forgotten.
Riverdale
The youth of Riverdale 1st ward took advantage of having Bear River in their back yard. They floated the Narrows, dropping in just below the dam in the canyon for a lengthy ride, enjoying the variety offered — some rapids, rocks, smooth sailing, slipping under the bridge. It all adds to the fun. Cooling water on hot, sticky days!
Some of the Riverdale youths are trying out for the fall sports teams of Preston High School. School gets underway in a very short time. First there is the Franklin County Fair week, possible 4-H projects and then the yellow school bus will start arriving.
Fairview
Whitney
Weston
Mapleton
Franklin
Members of the Ellen Wright Daughters of the Utah Pioneers with Camp Captain, Patsy Shipley, Linda Lund, Sharon Durrant, Karen Lowe, Debbie Chatterton, Marion Shumway met with Mayor and Franklin Cemetery Sextant, John Packer, on Monday, August 1, and placed 50 metal markers on the city’s Founders graves to recognize and spotlight the original settlers of Franklin. Lundahl Ironworks of Franklin donated the markers they created for the project. Shipley expresses her gratitude to all those who contributed in any way to this project to make it a reality to honor the Franklin Founders.
The Franklin 1st Ward held a ward party at the Franklin City Park on Friday, August 5. They had a potluck dinner feasting on chicken, Dutch Oven potatoes, salads, cupcakes and brownies. They played 9-Square, bean bag toss, corn hole toss and lawn darts. An annual ward fishing derby is held in July 1 to August 1 where participants post a photo with their fish. Prizes go to the one with the biggest fish, weight and length with a photo is required. The winners and prizes are announced at the dinner. They are: Overall Winner: Devin Migliori, Bass Size: 5 lbs., 23 inches, Bass Master Award, (received a Camp Chef); 2nd Place: Hyrum Gerber, Bass Size: 3.3 lbs., 20 inches, Jr. Bass Master, (Fishing pole, Swedish fish); 3rd Place: Bailee Denton, Bass Size: 3 lbs., 19 inches, Big Sucker Award (Fishing pole, a big sucker); Islee and Aliya Hansen, Size: (2) 12 inches, Twin Trout Awards (Goldfish crackers); Baylor Hansen, Size: Tiny, Wally Wall Hanger Award (Hammock); Shannali Dean, Size: Born yesterday, Mighty Minnow Award (homemade wood items by Brother Hatch); Karen Lowe: Size: Big imagination, Just Keep Trying (Lawn chair).