Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Shawna Pabawena graduated this spring from the Franklin County High School, and was grateful for the two years of education she received there. “I learned more and it was at my own pace,” she shared about the experience. This summer has been spent working for Stokes, but she will soon relocate to Pocatello to find a job until she is ready to start at ISU in the spring. The daughter of Milo and Amy Pabawena is looking into the nursing program.
All the girls were well-represented in the fishing contest sponsored by Franklin First Ward during the month of July. Rashann, Natalee, and Shannali Dean, who were on a get-a-way in Alaska were notable standouts in the competition as they pulled in prize-winning halibut and salmon. But Tycee and Chloe Waddoups, Bailee Denton, and Presley Rogers also proved they knew how to reel ‘em in. On the male roster, the Migliori team with Clark, Henrie, Porter, Charlie, and Clance all scored, along with Tyler Denton and Sam Pabawena. The fish ranged from blue gill to trout to bass to catfish, and Ray Chase prepared delectable smoked trout for the ward to taste! Robert and Robin Beadles were in charge of the sweet pork dinner on Fri., Aug. 6, with assistance from John and Lynette Yeates, Dave and Denise Merrill, Roger and Kim Wright, and Corey and Trisa Hansen. Jenna Veselka, Sarah Crosgrove, and Rylee Morrison performed their Miss Idaho talents. A lively softball game with all ages, and Bingo took activities on the park up to the late showing of “Up.”
Kim and Roger Wright had a busy Saturday, Aug. 7, with parties all day long. Their son Ryan is engaged to Jennifer La, so the family gathered in the Ritewood Event Center for her shower earlier. They played games and had a light luncheon. Jennifer’s family is Buddhist so the Sept. 18 ceremony will be a Vietnamese Wedding Tea according to tradition. The following Saturday, Sept. 25, will be their sealing in the Oquirrh Mountain Temple.
The day ended with an open house for Roger’s mother, Lorraine Wright, and her 85th birthday. Greeting well-wishers in the Franklin City office building, Lorraine also had her two brothers and two sisters in attendance with spouses and children. It could have also been a celebration of the 52 years she has served as secretary/treasurer of Ritewood, Inc., the business her husband, Ramon, and Marlo and Paul Woodward incorporated in 1969.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Thirty Primary children, ages 4 to 11, met at the church on Wednesday, August 4, for a Primary activity. Michael Stenberg, the first Bishop in the Cub River Ward spoke about helping his parents operate a bakery in Preston making doughnuts when he was a kid. He encouraged the children to learn the stories of their family so that they, too, can share stories. After the talk, there were activities for the children. There was a bounce house with a water slide, a T-ball field with bases filled with water, and a slip-n-slide into home base. The children had glazed doughnuts and Capri Sun to drink. They were given a family history booklet and were encouraged to write a story about one of their ancestors, bring it back to Primary to receive a candy bar and to give a talk about it, said Jennie Hobbs, Primary First Counselor.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
It takes a village – let me explain. We, who live on the Smart compound, have been basically out of water for over a week. Courtesy of aging, leaky pipes in our well that are over 40 years old, the pipes have chosen this year of the drought to fail us. Hence, the four houses and 14 residents who call this place “home” have been relying on relatives, friends, and neighbors for use of washing machines, showers, water for cattle and water for toilets. Many thanks to Aunt Nola Garner, cousin Janis Buttars, friend Deb Wood, Grandpa Dennis Ballif, and Amelia Smart’s mom Mary Roberts for sharing your water supplies with us. Thank you also to many of you who have volunteered your homes and water. Also, much appreciation to electrician Jared Moyle, Lucas Westover, Travis Westover, and Val Westover who consented to get in on all the fun (?) and help us fix this mess. We truly live in the best place on earth!!
Congratulations to Elder Andrew Olinger from the Clifton 1st Ward on his LDS mission call to Tucson, Arizona.
The Oxford Ward party on Aug. 10, was a wonderful success. The smoked brisket dinner was filling and delicious, and the speaker Doug Holmes was very special. Thank you to all who were involved in this party planning. There were lots of happy people there.
We will now spotlight three more of our recent high school graduates. Summer Anger has been living and working in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She plans to submit her LDS mission papers this fall, and will attend school upon her return home to become a vet technician. Savannah Thomsen has been working as a lifeguard in Logan and plans to attend BYU Provo this fall. Austin Hatch has been working as a mechanic this summer with his dad and he is almost ready to turn papers to serve an LDS mission.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The household of Glenn Jepsen has been pretty occupied in the last month. Glen’s sister, Marilyn Godfrey and her husband, Bob, came up from the heat of Arizona where they live in Casa Grande, to enjoy some home time. Glenn lives on the family farm where they grew up. Later his daughter Jill Nemitz and her two daughters came for their annual Idaho stay that takes place before school starts at their ranch in Alberta, Canada.
The Famous Preston Night Rodeo brought several visitors home for the traditional weekend. Mary Jean Rasmussen hosted her daughter Terry and Hayes Carr and their daughter Courtney from Centerville, UT. This rodeo weekend was the 50th class reunion for Mary Jean’s brother-in-law, Kaylan Rasmussen, with his graduating class of Preston High. Kaylan resides in the area of Deer Park, WA, and he was able to come down to reconnect with family and friends.
Laural and Jody Janke and their children spent the same weekend here for the annual festivities. Laural is the daughter of Bob and Claudia Erickson. The Janke family currently live in Richfield, UT, but still claim Mink Creek as home after living here for more than 11 years.
It is nice to have Jonia Jackson back home. After spending some of the winter months working on disaster repair in Louisiana, she took some time to welcome a new grandchild who was born in Hawaii.
Kasey and Julie Haws put in an appearance at the Haws home. Breaks from life in California often bring them home to Mink Creek.
The Hansen House was full of family during the rodeo days, with descendants of Hugh and Bonnie Hansen. Just lately the same acreage was filled with a group of official campers and lots of activities. It was all labeled “Wilson Camp.”
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Four Priest Quorum age young men and Bishop Lance Henderson hiked from Willow Flats to Bloomington on Saturday, July 30, in between rain showers. Troy Moser, Priest Advisor, prepared the meals. They had hoagie sandwiches for lunch and Dutch oven potatoes for dinner.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Miles Stuart, son of Brett and Amanda Stuart of the Fairview 2nd Ward, will be following in his parent’s footsteps as he received a call to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will be serving in the Cote d’Ivoire Africa Mission. He will enter the Provo mission training center on Sept. 13. “I’m excited!” he said. His father went to Canada on his mission and his mother to Florida. Miles is a 2021 graduate of Preston High School. “I liked high school. I thought it was fun to learn but it was tricky to get good grades,” he quipped. He was an active participant of the wrestling team, on the Ballroom Dance team, belonged to Future Farmers of America and the Science Bowl. He encourages those still in high school to “try lots of classes and clubs. That’s the way you find out what you like to do.” Miles and his sister, Morgan, are twins and they are the oldest of six children. Miles is working this summer at the Utah State University Research Farm in Lewiston, Utah, collecting data, doing research, moving pipe as well as moving cows. Upon his return from his mission, he plans to attend college.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Eight young men and four leaders in the Weston 2nd Ward floated in kayaks and tubes on the Oneida Narrows Saturday, Aug. 7, reported Brent Greer, Teachers Quorum Advisor. They had Dutch oven chicken and potatoes for lunch.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
Dale and Evelyn Maples of the Riverdale 2nd Ward have been called as senior couple missionaries to serve in the Illinois Historic Sites Mission (Nauvoo). They spoke in church on Sunday, August 8, and left the following week for the mission field.