Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Steve and Julie Crosgrove have their hands full, and their van full, hauling kids to activities this summer. Sons Thomas, Mathew, and Sean are all mountain biking with the Sky View team and practice a couple of times a week with the group. Saturday, Aug. 1, was the Cache Bash at Beaver Mountain. Looping the Bjorr trail, the young men competed with others in their age groups, racing up to 11 miles in the freshman/sophomore division, and did very well — Thomas came in seventh, Mathew came in sixth, and Sean was also seventh. But the surprise award was with younger brother James, who registered in the under-11 heat. He brought home first place!
If you think you are seeing lines on Main Street, you are! Barbara and John Packer painted cross walks at the corner of Second East and Main, complete with orange flags and holders for pedestrians to use as they traverse the roads. With the semi-trucks and traffic that Franklin normally experiences, the Packers were hoping to make it safer for everyone, especially the children.
Shae Gummersall had a birthday Mon., Aug. 10, and it was announced to every car that passed by on Main Street with a sign in her front yard. Gina Denton, Shae’s Young Womens’ Leader, and Mya Hansen, Beehive Class President, also covered her front door with hearts and well wishes to highlight the occasion.
The Highway 91 Outdoor Market is in business as of Aug. 10. Under the management of Traysen Daley of Preston, offerings include fruits, vegetables, bottled salsa and jam. Fresh produce from California, Oregon, Washington, and Northern Idaho will be shipped in once each week.
Hobbs Garden Produce on First East also has their tent up and a “self-serve” sign out for business. And just around the corner at 201 East 100 North, Hallie and Keegan Spackman were selling fresh lemonade and beaded coasters. Franklin’s entrepreneurs are alive and well!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Two gentlemen of our community lost their wallets, within just a few days of one another. One was fairly certain it had fallen out of a pocket as he was in the middle of checking a problem with a hay baler. Family members crisscrossed the big field, up and down, back and forth, on a Mink Creek slope, all to no avail. It was what it was, and likely some cow critter would end up chomping on a wallet when that particular hay bale was opened sometime next winter. The ‘start all over’ process of canceling, renewing, saying farewell to a few ‘irreplaceables’ was accomplished and the owner of the wallet had started his new identity. Life does go on. The other lost wallet was in the waters of the Glendale Reservoir, with searching pretty impossible, so it was accepted as well and the new beginning took place.
Fast forward several weeks, some rainstorms and irrigation later. When some friends were hauling hay bales off of a different field that first wallet popped up, in a rather soggy, bedraggled state but with everything intact and returnable. Unlikely, unbelievable, but there it was, just needed some drying out and its sentimental value was still well preserved.
Sam and Sylvia Stanger are enjoying some Mink Creek time. It is nice to see their lights on and have an occasional chat.
The Haws house is busy with family visitors. Summertime brings the Haws siblings in and out of the residence, often with overlapping visits. Ken and Lauren Nash of Sol Vang, Cal., brought extended family to enjoy the relative coolness of Idaho, plus the green beauty that is still present in our community.
This has been the week of the heaviest meteor showers at night. It has been a great time for amateur observations of our heavens with the absence of city lights. Another one of those advantages of country living.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
Young women and their leaders went on a hike on Ginger and Doug Day’s Ranch on Tues., July 14. They had a hotdog roast, S’mores and fruit.
Erin Porter, PHS graduate was involved in FFA serving as an officer for two years. She competed in foods. “I liked high school because of being involved in FFA. I learned to work hard and do your best in everything you do,” she said. She played the violin in the school symphony for four years playing the graduation march for the seniors. “I looked forward to walking to that music after playing it for the last three graduations so I was a little disappointed that I didn’t get to walk to it,” Erin said. She is working at Deer Cliff Inn as a cook, where she has worked since she was 15 years old. The daughter of Lee and Janeal Porter of Mapleton, Erin enlisted in the Idaho Army National Guard in June right after graduation. She will be leaving in November to attend Boot Camp at Fort Jackson in South Carolina where she will be trained in the Bradley Fighting 91M System Vehicle Maintenance. “I wanted to serve my country. I also chose that field to be a tank mechanic,” she said. She will be attending once a month drills for the next six years.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Terry and LeeAnn Orton looked forward to going back into the mission field after being sent home in March 2020, due to the Covid-19 from serving at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Farmland Reserve on a 30,000 acre ranch in Navasota, Texas, for 4 months, then went to a 90,000 acre ranch in Sumner, Oklahoma. With seven months left to hopefully fulfill the rest of their mission, they left on June 13, reassigned to west central Nebraska. They made it to their mission field okay and report that they are doing repair and maintenance on farm buildings as well as doing humanitarian work making quilts.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Colton Robinson, son of Mike and Teresa Robinson, on his marriage Aug. 15, to Dani Mendenhall. The couple had a celebration that afternoon in the Moyle Community Center in Clifton.
Most Clifton residents appear to have returned home from their various vacations, many to Yellowstone, and are now getting their kids ready to return to school. Football has started up again at West Side High and also at the Beutler Middle School. Some parents aren’t purchasing too many school clothes at the moment, choosing to make sure school starts up with no difficulties. I think it will be great to see those yellow school busses on the roads again.
Dan and Sherri Garner have tripped back to Illinois to visit their daughter and son-in-law, Lyttia and Tynan, who have recently been given the opportunity to foster parent a set of twins. They now have four little ones under the age of five. I imagine they feel sleep-deprived!
Speaking of starting back to school, “If 2020 were a math problem this would be it. If you’re going down a river at 2 MPH and your canoe loses a wheel, how much pancake mix would you need to re-shingle your roof?” Solve that one!!