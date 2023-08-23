RiverdaleThis has been a month for baby showers in Riverdale. Stacey Keller and Jen Meek gave a shower for Heather Meek. Heather and Don will be welcoming a baby boy into their home and there is a big sister ready to do all the cuddling allowed.
Lisa Barnard and Libby Barnard threw a baby shower for Kelsey McKay. Kelsey and her husband Spencer have recently moved into the Riverdale First ward and are expecting their first girl, and have a trio of boys ready to welcome her. The McKays have bought Nathan and Annie Ward’s home. Kelsey is their daughter.
Colleen Carter did a shower for Emillie Hampton, a bit of a family affair since Emillie is the Carter’s daughter. Emillie and Austin Hampton will shortly be moving to Houston for employment. This baby girl is not due to make her arrival until December, but with the many miles between Texas and Idaho the family wanted to share in the excitement.
The youth of Riverdale First watched an outdoor movie at the home of Reese and Nan Phillips. The featured film was “The Sandlot” and all had fun. Bishop Blane Keller and Justin Carter took the older young men of the ward for a boat day at Twin Lakes. Men and boys alike had a great time.
Mink CreekJared and Julianna Egley have recently returned from an overseas jaunt. Jared’s employment as a pilot for Delta Airlines is helpful for these adventures. They have been to the British Isles and enjoyed the sights of England, taking in London, a night at the theater, new foods, and a break from the rigors of farming.
Candy Longhurst is announcing a new grandbaby to the Longhurst family. She arrived the first part of this month, born to Emily Longhurst and Tony Viviano, of Franklin. She will be named Paisley and looks to be lots of fun and smiles.
The Egley Campground was turned into a reception center when the Egley family celebrated the marriage of Matt Egley to Shawnee Bailey of Soda Springs. The marriage took place in March, but the winter snows put the outdoor party on hold until now.
We are still having family reunions. The family of Freeman and Ada Jepsen held a get together recently at their place on Bear Creek. The now grown children of the family were happy to be together: Glen, Dan, Bruce, JoAnn (Auger) and Marily (Godfrey).
Elsie McKague is enjoying a break from her studies at BYU-I in Rexburg and feeling more at home in Mink Creek. She has grown up in Vancouver, WA, and now her parents have moved to Mink Creek. You might say she is “a city girl, gone country.”
Those who raise hay are putting in some late night hours in the harvesting. Cooler temperatures are a plus. The roadside sunflowers are in abundance. Chokecherries and huckleberries are also in harvest stage, and appear to be good sized and plentiful. The late spring weather has influenced this growing season. Green beans are at a peak now, and zucchini and summer squash are finally getting to the needed maturity.
Clifton/DaytonWelcome home to Elder Andrew Olinger from serving in the Arizona Tucson LDS Mission. He is a member of the Clifton 1st Ward and the son of John and Karen Olinger.
Sunday August 13th was a special day for the Mikal and Anne Noreen family. Their son Brentan reported his LDS Minneapolis Minnesota mission and another son, Bradyn, spoke prior to his departure for the South Carolina Columbia LDS mission. This family belongs to the Clifton 1st Ward.
Please, everyone watch for those big yellow school buses and stop for them when their lights are flashing. They have precious cargo on board — our children.
Our Clifton world travelers, okay maybe just England, have returned home. Janis and Ryan Buttars, along with their sons Daz and Roy, spent a week visiting the areas of Ryan’s LDS mission 30+ years ago and another week with a tour guide visiting ancestral homes of the family. While flying home Ryan captured a really neat photo of Twin Lakes and Clifton out of the plane window. Courtesy of an amazing camera, he was able to zoom in and see fields of hay being cut on the ground.
Also home now are Kate and Duke Mumford who spent a week in England at a “class reunion” with a group who completed their college credits in England many years ago. They had a wonderful time. Both families are currently recovering from jet lag!
A sign at Papa Jay’s store the other day ... “Summer should get a speeding ticket!” Some thought that it referred to our recently returned missionary, Summer Anger. No way. She wouldn’t speed! But this season of summer just started it seems. I still consider S-N-O-W to be a four-letter word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.