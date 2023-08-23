Support Local Journalism

RiverdaleThis has been a month for baby showers in Riverdale. Stacey Keller and Jen Meek gave a shower for Heather Meek. Heather and Don will be welcoming a baby boy into their home and there is a big sister ready to do all the cuddling allowed.

Lisa Barnard and Libby Barnard threw a baby shower for Kelsey McKay. Kelsey and her husband Spencer have recently moved into the Riverdale First ward and are expecting their first girl, and have a trio of boys ready to welcome her. The McKays have bought Nathan and Annie Ward’s home. Kelsey is their daughter.


