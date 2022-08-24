Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Marie Ashby of the Weston 2nd Ward who is a Tabernacle choir member sang as one of the performers at the pavilion at the Franklin County Fair on Friday, August 19.
Natalie Dayton won a First Place Blue Ribbon for her beautifully-designed and stitched quilt in the quilt category. Congratulations!
The younger girl’s group in the Young Women’s spent two nights at a cabin at Bear Lake for Girl’s Camp since they weren’t old enough to go on Trek with the older girl’s group.
Franklin
By THAYA GILMORE
Teresa Earley is holding a free “Edible and Medicinal Herb” Class this Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m., at the Red Barn, 4498 East Maple Creek Road, in Franklin, Idaho.
The Women’s Softball League begins Thursday, August 25, 7 p.m. at the Franklin City Ball Diamond. The hamburger stand will also be open to get a hamburger while you watch the games.
Congratulations to Marion Shumway for winning Sweepstakes for her beautifully-stitched quilt in the “Hand-Applique” quilt category.
Linda Lund of Franklin received two First Place Blue Ribbons for her photo in the Landscape Category as well as for the Adult Color Portraits Category. Congratulations!
A reminder that the new business Second Hansen Merchant in Franklin located at the corner of Main Street and 1 South State Street (Highway 91, across the road from La Tienda) is open Tuesday-Friday 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
A Girl’s Camp was held at Lava Hot Springs for the youngest girl’s group in the Fairview 1st Ward Young Women since they didn’t go on Trek with the older girl’s group. They enjoyed swimming in the pool and went on a ZIP line.
The youth in the Fairview 1st Ward were also trained at a Preston South Stake fireside to be volunteers at the replica of the Tabernacle display in Logan on August 17.
The combined girls visited the Heritage Senior Living Center in Preston on Family Friday singing Primary songs and telling stories about how singing can make you feel better and happy.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Jodi Jones of Whitney received a First Place Blue Ribbon for her photo in the Landscape Category. Congratulations!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The River Run on the Snake River in the Jackson Hole country is a summer highlight of the youth of Mink Creek and their leaders. This year a dozen kids were able to participate. Their leaders were Jody Rasmussen, Amy Baldwin, Lacey Christensen and ReNae Egley for the girls. Bishop Paul McKay, Lin McKay, Jared Keller, Jacob Cheney, LaRon Baird and Jesse Wilcox kept track of the guys. There was lots of excitement, lots of fun, and lots of water, and a minimum of injuries from fun activities. It was a great couple of days all the way around.
David and Judy Wilde have had some summer visits from two of their sons. Spencer and Paige Wilde were able to spend twelve days here. It was a first visit for their baby daughter, Aria Loralei Wilde, and playing with her was a treat for the whole family. Spencer and Paige live in Boonsboro, MD. The family group took a tour of the aquarium in Draper, UT. Christopher and Heidi Wilde came up from Utah for the rodeo weekend and they made it a family affair.
Nicole and Nathan Denney and their little girl came down from Rexburg for a few days with her parents, Kent and Tammy Beardall.
Maria and Devin Flake of Orem, UT, brought their son Jude for some play-time with grandparents, Lana and Ivan McCracken. Mink Creek is Jude’s favorite place, all that outdoors holds great appeal.
Celina Groesbeck and her daughter Oakley are enjoying some time with her parents, Phee and Robert Crosland. Celina’s siblings are having fun being Aunts and Uncles to cute, nearly 1 year-old Oakley. Celina and her husband Jesse have been in Seattle where Jesse has been employed for the summer.
It is chokecherry and huckleberry season around here. So far it seems to be a plentiful season, but of course there is always the effort of picking the morsels in order to enjoy the flavors later.
Clifton/Dayton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to Jaycee Lynn Robinson, daughter of Chris and Crystal Robinson, on her marriage August 20th to Jaxon Christopher Cunningham.
Wayne and I had a visit on August 18th from my brother, Colin Kelly, who lives in Gilbert Arizona. He likes to come to Idaho and “cool off” during the summer. Glad we were able to provide him some Clifton heat relief as he chose to visit on a 95 degree day!
Just a reminder to the D.U.P. members in the Cedar Tree and Harold B. Lee camps of the Company Jubilee/Seminar on Saturday August 27th at the Preston South Stake Center beginning at 10:00 am.
Our Papa Jay’s convenience/jerky store normally does a swinging business with the Twin Lakes traffic and we regular residents, but this summer it has been extraordinarily busy. We have had several LDS missionaries doing their initial two weeks MTC training in their homes and word has gotten around that Papa Jay’s feeds the missionaries “free of charge.” Apparently the missionaries need to be accompanied “by a companion” if they leave their home so they are arriving at Papa Jay’s for lunch with various siblings recruited for that job. They usually come in daily for this free meal. We love our missionaries and are so proud of them!
School has started so everyone watch out for our children!
Riverdale
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Riverdale First’s evening Relief Society for August proved to be a great night. Much of it was about organizing our homes. Examples were that of a cluttered bin vs. an organized bin, using the exact same items in the exact same space but ending up with much more room. A self care thought good for one and all was that “we can’t let other people’s thought or actions dictate how we feel about ourselves.“
There is a Temple and Family History zoom class each Sunday at 4 p.m. for the Riverdale Second Ward. Participation can be as individuals or families. Kurtis Oliverson is happy to help anyone who is interested.
The girls of the Second ward took on a big service project, helping to clean dressing rooms, rest rooms, etc. at the Bear River Hot Springs Resort. All the effort was followed by a great deal of swimming for themselves.
The combined Young Women and Young Men enjoyed an evening of floating the Bear River itself. It is so handy to have the River and the Narrows, literally in the back yard of the community.